Mike Muscala Reveales Celtics’ Biggest Strength

Mike Muscala is a recent addition to the Boston Celtics rotation, having been acquired at the February 9 trade deadline, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming acclimated with his new teammates.

On April 5, Muscala got his third start for Boston, as they overcame a stern Toronto Raptors team to cement their position as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Following the game, Muscala credited the Celtics’ depth, noting how he believes it’s the team’s biggest strength.

“I think it’s our biggest strength,” Muscala said. “It’s a really deep team. So, like you said, to be shorthanded and have guys that can rest on back-to-backs, since I’ve been here, it seems like it’s been good for the team.”

Muscala ended the game against Toronto with 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 31 minutes of play while shooting 66.7% from the field and 60% from deep on 3-of-5 shooting.

Jaylen Brown Heaps Praise on Malcolm Brogdon

Since Muscala joined the Celtics, he has given them another dimension off the bench, allowing Joe Mazzulla to stick with a five-out offense that can stretch the floor when it makes sense to do so.

However, Muscala isn’t the only new addition who has been making an impact this season, as Malcolm Brogdon has quickly established himself as a core member of the team’s rotation, albeit from the bench. During his post-game press conference, Jaylen Brown opened up on the impact Brogdon has made this season.

“Malcolm is great,” Brown said. “Any given night, he can come out and be one of the best players on the floor. His decision-making, his poise, his athleticism, Malcolm is definitely a game-changer for us. On the ball or off, he finds ways to make an effect on the game.”

Brown has been contributing at an All-Star level for the Celtics this season, averaging 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 49.1% from the field, and 33.5% from the perimeter.

Nick Nurse Calls Brogdon An ‘All-Star’

There’s no denying that Brogdon is talented enough to be a starting guard on most teams in the NBA. However, his injury history has shown that may not be what’s best for his career. As such, Brogdon made the choice to join the Celtics, knowing that his role would be via the bench.

Shortly after Brogdon had finished dropping 29 points on the Raptors, head coach Nick Nurse credited him as being an All-Star level player, noting that his performance was a big part in why Boston left the game with a victory.

“Well, he’s an All-Star, right?” Nurse said. “He’s an All-Star and a really good player; everybody knows that. He certainly gave us a tough time in the first half. He hit a huge three to; I thought, there in the fourth…He came off of high ball screen and then nailed a three, so yeah.”

The Celtics will face the Raptors again on Friday, April 7, before finishing their season against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, April 9, although they will have to wait to find out who they will face in the playoffs, as that won’t happen until after the play-in tournament reaches its conclusion.