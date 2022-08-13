Nick Wright Sounds Off on Celtics Kevin Durant Pursuit: ‘Acting Like Jerks’

Despite all the rumors and trade proposals, the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets are no closer to completing a trade than they were when reports first surfaced on July 25.

We all know the story by now…Boston offered Jaylen Brown plus Derrick White, and the Nets countered by requesting Marcus Smart and an additional role player, and talks have stalled ever since. It’s clear that all parties interested in Kevin Durant are playing the waiting game in the hope that Brooklyn eventually lowers its asking price for the superstar forward.

Right now, the Nets and Durant are at a stalemate – he wants to be traded, but Brooklyn expects a king’s ransom, and so, we wait. However, according to Fox Sports’ Nick Wright, both Boston and Brooklyn are ‘acting like jerks’ in their negotiations – as are all interested teams that have held discussions but failed to firm up their interest.

"Philly doesn't have draft picks. New Orleans & Boston — there are only 2 teams in the league that have the assets to trade for Kevin Durant & once trading those assets would still be a contender." — @getnickwright breaks down why KD to the 76ers is an impossible trade: pic.twitter.com/VZcCZXaKD6 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 11, 2022

"There are only two teams in the league, that have the assets to trade for Durant, and after trading those assets, would still be a contender…Which is why Boston and Brooklyn have been circling around each other, that's where he's going to end up…When it comes to why the Boston trade hasn't happened, it's because both sides are operating like jerks. Sean Marks saying 'my opening salvo is Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown' that makes me not call you, it's like ok, you're not being serious, stop it. And then the Celtics response being like 'well, I guess we'll give you Jaylen Brown, and maybe Payton Pritchard' – well that's not enough either. And so, I think the two sides were on such extremes, and there's no ticking clock…There's not a trade that works except to New Orleans and Boston, and Kevin Durant will be playing for one of those teams next season," Wright said during an August 11 episode of First Things First.

Despite what Wright says during the episode, there are other teams that could potentially trade for Durant, although none of them are capable of offering a ready-made star who will be entering their prime within the next 18 months – that feat is reserved for Jaylen Brown.

Jaylen Brown All-In With Boston

For Brown, being included in trade discussions for a superstar is nothing new – he’s experienced this before, most notably during the Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard sagas.

As such, there has been a contingent of the fan base that has become concerned Brown could be looking to leave Boston once his current contract expires in two years. Of course, if Brad Stevens isn’t sure that Brown is willing to remain on the roster long-term, it makes sense to trade him before losing him for nothing.

Like it or not, the Jaylen Brown/Kevin Durant rumors are here to stay. Sources explain why… Plus, how Brown is viewed around the league — and an NBA exec who believes the @Celtics' wing is "all-in on Boston."https://t.co/MVNAHbw4dp — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) August 12, 2022

However, according to an NBA Executive, who spoke to Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett under the condition of anonymity, Brown is still committed to the Celtics, and many expect him to remain with the franchise beyond his current contract – assuming the money is right, of course.

“I think Jaylen IS (committed) long term. If they want him long-term and they’re going to pay him the contract he deserves, I think he’s all-in on Boston. From everything I’ve been told, Jaylen’s a loyal guy. I know frustration can happen when things aren’t going well, and I think we saw some of that earlier in this past season. But when you take a step back and look at things, I think he wants to be there. And any problems that could ever happen with that relationship would probably have to come from him getting the idea that they’re not in on him. And right now I don’t see that from the Celtics. I think they know what they have in Jaylen — now and for the future — and they want to keep that going,” The executive told Bulpett.

Grant Williams Speaks on Brown’s Mindset

Speaking to the media following his participation in the Jr. Celtics basketball camp, Celtics forward Grant Williams shared his thoughts on how Brown is currently dealing with the increased media attention.

Grant Williams on Jaylen Brown-Kevin Durant rumor: “I feel like he’s mature in his mindset … I talk to him, texted him, reach out as often as I can. It’s one of those things, it’s the league, it’s a business, it’s not something to be discouraged by. We love JB.” pic.twitter.com/AAYOC0GWOu — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) August 12, 2022

“Yeah, it’s a significant rumor. It’s something that you do your best to take with a grain of salt. I feel like JB is mature in his mindset, and he knows that. And, I’ve talked to him, texted him, you know, reached out as much as you can. But it’s one of those things, it’s a league, it’s a business. It’s one of those things you can’t really be discouraged by… I feel like we love JB. Everyone here in Boston, everyone on the team,” Williams told reporters on August 12.

Hopefully, Boston come to a decision on Brown’s future before training camp gets underway in September, however, that would mean either trading for Durant in the coming weeks or removing yourself from the running completely.