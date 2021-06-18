NBA Champion, Former COY Not on Celtics’ Coaching Shortlist: Report

The Boston Celtics‘ offseason kicked into high gear on Friday when team president Brad Stevens pulled off a trade swapping point-man Kemba Walker for Beantown favorite Al Horford. With Walker’s massive deal officially off the books, Stevens can now turn his attention to other summer priorities.

Chief among them will be naming a new head coach to replace him on the sidelines.

The Celtics have already interviewed a slew of candidates, both internal and external. And some intriguing names have been linked to the position — Chauncey Billups, Sam Cassell, Stevens assistant Jay Larranaga, Kara Lawson, Nate McMillan, Jason Kidd and more. But they’re not the only ones making noise as potentials hires.

On Thursday, a longtime NBA head coach with a resume to outshine them all suddenly became available. And, in short order, hoops pundits got loud about him as a possibility in Boston.

However, a more recent report has indicated that Stevens may not be keen on considering him for the job.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported on Thursday that Rick Carlisle has resigned as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

“After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks,” Carlisle later told ESPN in a written statement. “This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city.”

Carlisle directed the Mavs to a 42-30 record this season, but the team went on to lose their first-round matchup with the L.A. Clippers in seven games.

Shortly after the news of his exit broke, Carlisle-to-Boston chatter was running full-force. And in more ways than one, such a partnership makes sense. However, Boston hoops scribe Mark Murphy is reporting that Carlisle isn’t on Stevens’ shortlist to take on the Cs job.

“Per league source: Celtics have “three or four” strong coaching candidates,” Murphy tweeted. “But Rick Carlisle isn’t considered one of them.”

Still, Carlisle has significant ties to the Celtics organization, having played for the team for three seasons from 1984 to 1987. He has also been one of the best coaches in the Association for two decades. Over 19 seasons at the helm of the Mavs, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, he has logged a coaching record of 836-689.

In 2011, he led the Mavs to an NBA championship.

Mark Cuban on Carlisle’s Departure

In the wake of Carlisle’s departure, Mark Cuban spoke glowingly about his relationship with the 61-year-old. According to the Mavs owner, Carlisle was much more than an employee or an Xs and Os maestro.

He was a friend.

“I truly love Rick Carlisle,” Cuban told ESPN. “He was not only a good coach but also a friend and a confidant. Our relationship was so much more than basketball. And I know that won’t ever change.”

Carlisle first joined Dallas in 2008 and went on to win 555 regular-season games over his 13-year-run, in addition to capturing the title. That total is by far the most of any coach in Mavericks franchise history.

