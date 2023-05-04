Tobias Harris Spills Truth on Celtics Dominant Performance Against Sixers

After losing the first game of their second-round playoff series, the Boston Celtics bounced back in emphatic fashion, recording a 34-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers on May 3.

When addressing the media after the game, Sixers forward Tobias Harris provided an honest assessment of Boston’s performance and credited the desire they approached the contest with.

“This is not the performance we wanted in game two,” Harris said. “They came out and just took the victory from early on in the game. They just came out with that fire and that grit to win.”

The Celtics dominated proceedings on both ends of the floor, upping their intensity on the defensive end while also committing to shooting more threes throughout the game – a commitment that led to 60 points courtesy of their 20-of-50 night from deep as a team. Furthermore, the Celtics also dominated the hustle game, notching more steals, deflections, and box-outs throughout the contest.

Joel Embiid Impressed by Boston’s Performance

In his first game back since sustaining an LCL sprain during the Sixers’ first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets, Joel Embiid was unable to slow down the Celtics’ offensive momentum. When speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference, the 2023 MVP credited Boston’s approach to the game and high-level shot-making.

“I just thought tonight, they made a lot of shots,” Embiid said. “14 more three’s than us. They beat us to every loose ball. And they played with more desperation than us. We didn’t execute what we wanted to, and we gotta be better. But, we knew they were going to try to respond after us winning the first game, we just wasn’t ready.”

Despite Embiid’s return to the rotation, he was unable to help swing the game in the Sixers’ favor, as the Celtics threw multiple different defenders at him to ensure he didn’t get comfortable on the offensive end while also limiting his ability to get touches in the post.

Al Horford Credits Jaylen Brown’s Performance

Throughout the May 3 contest, Jaylen Brown was the Celtics’ standout performer, putting in an excellent performance on both sides of the court while also leading his team in scoring.

Brown ended the game with 25 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals on 52.9% shooting from the field, 50% shooting from deep, and 100% shooting from the free-throw line in 30 minutes of play.

Shortly after the contest concluded, Al Horford praised Brown’s performance during a video-call appearance on NBC Sport’s Boston’s post-game show, where he told Brian Scalabrine that was among the best games he’s seen the All-Star wing play.

“He took the challenge,” Horford said. “He really led us. His energy, he just set the tone. Honestly, it’s a good of a game that I’ve ever seen him play. He was so locked in. He was so poised. On the defensive end, his presence. And then on offense, just being solid and continuing to make plays. He was the difference maker for us.”

The Celtics and Sixers will face off for game three on Sunday, May 7, with both teams looking to take the lead in the series.