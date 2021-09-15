Celtics’ Steep Trade Offer for Jayson Tatum’s Team USA Teammate Revealed: Report

Jayson Tatum’s primary goal while heading to Tokyo this summer was to help yield Olympic gold for Team USA, which he accomplished. Of course, the potential recruitment of fellow superstars to join forces with him in Boston was a nice secondary objective many NBA folks floated for Tatum’s stay overseas.

The Olympics have readily been a breeding ground for future NBA super teams and with long-rumored Celtics targets such as Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard taking the court alongside Tatum, the dots were clearly there to connect. However, as it turns out the Celtics haven’t mitigated their interest to just Beal and Lillard over the past few months. A few of Tatum’s other Team USA teammates have since been linked to Boston.

According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the Celtics aggressively pursued a trade to acquire swingman Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons last season, reportedly offering multiple late-first-round picks.

The interest in Grant is far from a surprise. Edwards III’s colleague, Shams Charania, reported that the Syracuse product was among the “top trade targets” for Boston heading into last year’s deadline. However, the slew of draft capital was obviously not enough for Detroit to let Grant walk — and understandably so.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Grant Was One of NBA’s Most Improved Players in 2020-21

The 27-year-old is coming off a career campaign where he averaged career highs in points (22.3) and assists (2.8), while also chipping in with 4.6 rebounds and shooting 35% from beyond the arc. Grant’s point output marked the first time in his seven-year NBA career that he’s eclipsed an average of 13.6 points per game. The former second-round pick’s jump in play earned him a place among the NBA’s Most Improved Player award finalists — which ultimately was awarded to New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle.

As for any future pursuit of Grant from the Celtics, Edwards III notes that “the current expectation is that he [Grant] eventually signs with Detroit long term — assuming that the potential of the Pistons’ roster develops into something worthwhile over the next two years.”

Grant is set to embark on the second season of a three-year, $60 million contract that he inked in a sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets last offseason. Thus far, the deal is looking like a complete and utter bargain.

The news of Boston’s offer for Grant comes just days after Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reported that fellow Team USA member and Chicago Bulls star, Zach LaVine, could be the Celtics’ “No. 1 target” next offseason.

Celtics’ Juancho Hernangómez Trade Finalized

The agreed-upon trade with the Memphis Grizzlies that shipped forward Juancho Hernangomez has been finalized. In exchange for Hernangomez’s services, the Grizzlies acquire guards Carsen Edwards and Kriss Dunn from Boston.

Memphis will also “own the right to swap a 2026 second-round draft pick (the better of Miami’s or Dallas’) with Boston’s 2026 second-round pick,” per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Hernangomez, a five-year pro, owns career averages of 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds. The career 35.1% 3-point shooter shot 42.0% from deep in an abbreviated 14-game run with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2019.

READ NEXT