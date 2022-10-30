Udonis Haslem Goes Nuclear on Former Celtics Champions

There has never been much loved lost between Boston Celtics players and those who have played for the Miami Heat.

Recently, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett threw some shade at the Heat in an October 29 episode of their ‘Ticket & The Truth’ podcast, which has led Udonis Haslem, a Heat lifer, to release a scathing response to their criticism.

Udonis Haslem has some words for Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce 👀 pic.twitter.com/lFrBV0MKMp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 30, 2022

“No matter what you say, it won’t change that a** whooping y’all took back in the day!!! I know a lot about windows closing cause we slammed y’all s*** and locked y’all suckas out forever ever!!! #L7 #sixgamesinyallalreadyhating” Haslem posted on his Instagram Story in response to Pierce and Garnett.

Of course, the era that Haslem is referencing is long gone, and the Heat have started the new season flat, falling to a 2-5 record in their first seven games, and giving the Sacramento Kings their first win of the season on October 29.

Malcolm Brogdon Puts Pressure on Joe Mazzulla

In fairness, it’s not like the Celtics have jumped out of the gates hot this season, either. Boston is 3-2 over their first five games and has lost their last two consecutive contests, primarily due to cracks in their defensive schemes.

When speaking to the media on October 29, recently acquired guard, Malcolm Brogdon noted how he’s looking to Mazzulla to figure out the team’s rotations and counters as the season progresses.

Malcolm Brogdon says Celtics "not as connected as we need to be." BRIGHTON, MA — Celtics Guard Malcolm Brogdon caught up with the media on Saturday afternoon to discuss Boston's 132-123 OT loss to the Cavs on Friday Night. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully credentialed member of the media with access to… 2022-10-29T17:54:29Z

“(It’s) Our coaches’ decision-making to figure out who the third guard on the floor is going to be when we go big. I think Cleveland is a special team in the league because they have multiple talented, physical, skilled bigs that they’re going to play two at a time. So, it forces you to either go small and run and beat them up and down the court, and play a fast-paced game against them, or to match their size and play a traditional two-big lineup. Last night we tried to match their size. So, we’ll continue to make adjustments,” Brogdon said.

Until Robert Williams returns from injury, the Celtics’ defense will continue to be placed under a microscope, as they struggle to replicate the sort of form that saw them take the NBA by storm in the second half of last season.

Brogdon Questionable Heading Into Wizards Game

Despite Brogdon’s recent good form, it would seem that his injury history has already begun to catch up with him, as he’s listed as ‘questionable’ on the Celtics’ injury report heading into their October 30 contest against the Washington Wizards.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Washington: Malcolm Brogdon (right low back stiffness) – QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 29, 2022

If Brogdon does miss the Celtics’ upcoming game, it will likely mean additional minutes for Payton Pritchard, who has struggled for playing time to start the season after falling down Boston’s depth chart due to their elite talent at both guard positions.

Still, the Celtics will undoubtedly miss Brogdon’s impact, and the 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game he’s been averaging while shooting 31.3% from deep. Regardless of whether Brogdon is fit enough to play against Washington, the Celtics would be wise to be cautious with his fitness, as they will need him healthy as they get deeper into the season and closer to the playoffs.