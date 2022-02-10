Woj: Lakers Eyeing Dennis Schroder Ahead of Trade Deadline

In the final hour of the NBA’s February 10 trade deadline, the Los Angles Lakers are interested in reuniting with Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder, who could be on the move by 3 p.m Thursday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined the Get Up show Thursday morning to deliver the latest about the Lakers.

Lakers Searching for Russell Westbrook’s Replacement?

According to Wojnarowski, the Lakers were unsuccessful in finding a team to trade point guard Russell Westbrook to and are now looking into an alternative solution for their backcourt ahead of Thursday’s deadline, resulting in Los Angeles bringing back the nine-year veteran.

“It’s going to be very difficult to trade Russell Westbrook, and Rob Palinka, their manager in L.A., knows that,” Wojnarowski said, per ESPN’s Get Up. “With $47 million due him next season, there’s just not a marketplace to do that, and the Lakers have shown a real reluctance to incentivize a deal, meaning add draft picks to it. They have picks that are still going out in other deals, and at what point do you stop just completely mortgaging your future for deals that probably don’t result in all of a sudden you having a championship contender?

Celtics’ Dennis Schroder Fits Lakers’ ‘Fringe’ Option

Schroder’s name has been in numerous reports throughout the past couple of weeks, including the Celtics’ speculative proposals to the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons, and the Orlando Magic. For Boston, trading Schroder makes sense when you consider that Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens could watch Dennis walk in free agency this summer.

However, if the Celtics are interested in trading for one of the Lakers’ pieces — a proven player, who head coach Ime Udoka can squeeze into his rotation, Boston will weigh its options between the Lakers and other potential suitors. And, L.A.’s desperate attempt could tip the scale toward the Celtics’ favor in negotiating just before 3 p.m.

“L.A.’s problems are deeper than how Westbrook has simulated into this team,” Woj added. “Losing Alex Caruso last year, not paying the luxury tax to keep him. They gasted in the Westbrook trade, and right now, the deals that the Lakers are really looking at, they’re around the fringes. Players like Alec Burks in New York, Dennis Schroder in Boston, any number of role players, fringe starters that they might be able to cobble together the assets to get. But the idea of a Westbrook trade?

“Listen, nothing’s impossible, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

In connection with a proposed deal for Celtics guard Josh Richardson reported by Masslive.com’s Brian Robb, Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick were mentioned as a potential packaged deal for Schroder.

