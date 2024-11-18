Jake Paul Responds to Title Shot Offer Against ‘Top 5 Pound-For-Pound Fighter’

Social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul responded to Artur Beterbiev‘s challenge with a bold claim.

“Just seen this….top 5 pound-for-pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in, and I run this sport,” Paul wrote on X, quoting a tweet about Beterbiev’s offer to fight Paul.

Beterbiev, the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight champion, offered a title shot to Paul following Paul’s decisive victory over the 58-year-old boxing legend Mike Tyson.

“Jake Paul, what can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I’m always open to suggestions,” Beterbiev said on his Instagram story.

‼️ Artur Beterbiev is offering Jake Paul a shot at his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles on Instagram today after the Mike Tyson fight… pic.twitter.com/gZ2pF8T0Er — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) November 16, 2024

Paul’s response, however, did not indicate he was accepting Beterbiev’s offer.

That is because Paul has his sights set on the cruiserweight division, where Gilberto Ramirez (WBA), Noel Gevor Mikaelian (WBC), Jai Opetaia (IBF), Chris Billam-Smith (WBO) and Jai Opetaia (The Ring) are the current champions.

“I think it could happen in the next 24 months,” Paul said, per AP. “I truly, truly believe in my skills and my ability and my power. And the cruiserweight division is seemingly open for the taking on that timeline.”

Paul weighed 227 lbs. against Tyson, while Beterbiev’s lightweight division limit is 175 lbs. The cruiserweight division has a 200-lb limit, which Paul believes is easier to meet.

Jake Paul’s Facing Backlash After Bold Claim

Paul’s bold claim after Beterbiev called him out did not sit well with boxing fans.

“You don’t run the sport. Everyone is sick of you fighting senior citizens. The one time you fought someone near your age, you lost,” one fan wrote, referring to Paul’s loss to Tommy Fury, the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“You run this sport? Maybe the old folks home… joke Paul,” another fan replied.

“And you are gonna duck this fight and try to fight Evander Holyfield?” another fan asked.

So that’s a no. We understand man..kudos for playing pretend,” another fan said.

“If you “run the sport” then fight him and show it lol,” one fan challenged Paul.

Artur Beterbiev Wanted to Fight Paul as Early as 2023

It’s not the first time Beterbiev openly said he wanted to fight Paul.

In 2022, Paul said he would rather fight Beterbiev than Dmitry Bivol. Beterbiev defeated Bivol in a very close majority decision (114–114, 115–113 and 116–112) in October for the undisputed title.

Jake Paul asked if he would rather fight Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev: “I would rather fight Beterbiev.” [@DAZNBoxing Show] pic.twitter.com/h0J6G7EFmk — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 29, 2022

In January 2023, Beterbiev said he would accept a fight against Paul, but he said he expected the fight to end in the first round.

“Tell him to call me, call my promoter,” Beterbiev said at the time, per The U.S. Sun. “I’m ready to fight him I think it’s an easy fight for me. Do you think it’s a tough fight for me?

“If I’m a real boxing champion, I need to beat guys like Jake Paul in the first round, you know. But maybe something can happen, but if I’m a real champion, then I should be able to beat this guy in the first round.”