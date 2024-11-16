Jake Paul Responds to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ Threats After Beating Mike Tyson

Social media star and professional boxer Jake Paul is not backing down from WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s threats.

“I’d be down,” Paul said during the post-fight press conference after beating Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on November 15. “Let’s run it. Like, I’d be super, super down.”

Then he belittled Davis, asking, “Is there a height limit in boxing?”

Paul has a seven-inch height advantage over the 5-foot-5 Davis, who called out the social media star on Instagram.

“To the bozo that shared the ring with Mike, you a whole bozo for this and you didn’t get the job done [expletive],” Davis said on his Instagram story.

Gervonta Davis with a message for Jake Paul: “you a whole bozo for this and you didn’t get the job done” pic.twitter.com/6cpXb0ucOw — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 16, 2024

Davis was not done yet as he followed it up with threatening words to Paul.

“One more thing,” Davis wrote on Instagram story. “I’m going to beat the brakes off Jake when I catch them. Uppercut, jab, jab, left hook, uppercut, hook. Watch.”

Gervonta Davis says he’s going to beat the breaks off Jake Paul when he catches him pic.twitter.com/TAHcMTEgZg — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 16, 2024

It was not the first time Davis called out Paul.

Previously, Davis called Paul a “clown” in an appearance on the Full Send podcast.

“Jake can’t fight,” Davis said.

Paul improved to 11-1 after all three judges scored in favor of him over the 58-year-old Tyson 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Davis has an undefeated 30-0 record with 28 via knockouts.

Gervonta Davis ‘Needs Jake Paul,’ Says YouTube Star’s Manager

Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, interjected during his client’s post-fight press conference that Davis is only calling out Paul for clout and a big payday.

“Gervonta needs Jake Paul,” Bidarian said. “Let’s be clear, right?”

Jake Paul wants to run it with Gervonta Davis after he said he’d beat the brakes off him 👀 pic.twitter.com/BllSqMSgoF — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 16, 2024

Davis has an estimated boxing earnings of $36 million as of May 20, 2024, according to Front Office Sports.

Paul easily eclipsed that in the eight-two-minute-round match with Tyson, which he implied during the pre-fight press conference.

“I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” Paul said in the pre-fight press conference.

Tyson earned an estimated $20 million payday for fighting Paul, which is already more than half of Davis’ career earnings.

Pound-for-Pound Boxing Champ Slams Mike Tyson’s Performance

While Davis targeted Paul, Pound-for-pound king boxing champion Terence Crawford slammed Tyson for his “trash” performance in the lopsided fight.

“I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash, to train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I’m just glad he didn’t get hurt out there,” Crawford said in a post on X.

After opening the fight with fervor, Tyson’s energy waned as the night wore on.

Tyson only landed 18 of his punches, while Paul connected on 78 of 278 punches, according to the CompuBox punch stats.

He was so gassed that he threw less than 10 punches in four of the eight rounds. He did not even land a punch in the fourth and sixth rounds, while he only connected on one punch in the final round.

Still, some fans commended Tyson for his courageous performance.

He’s 58. Give him some respect. Let’s see you come back when you’re 58 and see what you can do. Lol,” a fan replied to Crawford’s comment.

“Mike Tyson 58 isn’t the same as your average, run-of-the-mill 58. Not even close to comparable. Mike Tyson 58 translates to average guy 25. I call [expletive],” another fan said.

“Mike did amazing for his age. He should be proud,” another fan said on X.