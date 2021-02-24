Bruce Brown Sounds off on Altercation With Sacramento Kings’ Bench

The Brooklyn Nets are starting to look exactly like who we thought they were. They are winners of eight-straight games and the confidence of the Nets’ stars is starting to trickle down to their role players.

Bruce Brown Explains Why He Chirped at Kings’ Bench

Nets’ starter Bruce Brown stole the show on Wednesday against the Kings as he finished with a career-high 29 points in the contest. That included a dagger-three in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that he hit right in front of the Sacramento Kings bench.

As the ball went through the net, Brown turned to talk trash to the Kings’ bench and gave them a shimmy right after.

Bruce Brown broke out the shimmy in front of the Kings bench.😂💀 pic.twitter.com/yv5EAnjc5p — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 24, 2021

Brown detailed what caused the interaction to Alex Schiffer of The Athletic

Bruce Brown said the Kings bench was talking smack to him. After he hit the second 3 he decided to give them the shimmy. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) February 24, 2021

Of course, the big three of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are important, but getting caught up in all the hype of those superstars often causes people to forget those role players that help push the Nets into being a great team.

Coming into Tuesday’s game despite still missing Durant, many were still confident that the duo of Irving and Harden would be enough to put away a 12-19 Kings team.

The star-studded backcourt put on their usual spectacular performancesH. arden put up a 29-point triple-double and Irving showed out with 21 points and 7 assists. However, what nobody saw coming was the performance that Brown would put on. Not only did he have a career-high 29 points, but he also shot a whopping 85% from the field.

The performance was so incredible and shocking that even Brown himself could not believe it.

That moment @BruceBrown11 realized he dropped a career-high 29 😂😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ywgxgag6YQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 24, 2021

Bruce Brown was acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Detroit Pistons in November of 2020. At the time, he was considered a solid role player, averaging just under nine points per game and not much else. The Nets still had the strongest bench in The Association, boasting players like Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. After the blockbuster trade to obtain Harden, it was evident that players like Brown were going to have to step up for the move to be successful.

Steve Nash Has Been Impressed by Brown

Head coach Steve Nash was impressed with the career night Brown had.

“Well, Bruce is remarkable. I mean, the guy I think he mostly played point guard last year, and he’s playing – What do you want to call him, our center? You know, he’s picking and rolling and finishing with two bigs in the lane,” Nash said to reporters via SNY.

"He mostly played point guard last year and he's playing – what do you want to call him, our center?" 😂 Steve Nash reflects on the effort of Bruce Brown (career-high 29 points) tonight pic.twitter.com/itZMnzaKOR — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 24, 2021

“His willingness and ability to do that is remarkable. He made some 3s tonight. But for me, it’s all the other stuff; it’s the activity, the defense, the deflections, all those other things. You add it all up, and you had a big impact on the game before you even get to the points. So fantastic effort from Bruce,” Nash said.

The Nets announced Wednesday that Durant will once again not suit up when they take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday. If they hope to extend their winning streak, they will need more performances out of Brown like the one he put up against the Kings.

READ NEXT: Ex-Net Slams Meek Mill For Tasteless Lyrics About Kobe Bryant’s Death