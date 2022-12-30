Kevin Durant Goes Viral for Epic Clap Back to Former Celtics Coach

It has been seven years since Kevin Durant made the surprising decision to join the Golden State Warriors after being eliminated by them in the 2016 playoffs. Durant went from being one of the most beloved players in the league to being called a “cupcake” and booed by opposing fans. Even after leaving the Warriors in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets, Durant is still often criticized for his decision to leave.

The latest criticism came on a recent episode of Evan Turner and Andre Igoudala’s “Point Forward” podcast when Turner, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, and last served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, branded Durant’s move to Golden State as “lame as f–k” and “unfair” in a conversation with Igoudala. The clip quickly circled on NBA Twitter after a Twitter user shared it, saying, “Evan turner is just saying what everyone thinks with all due respect.”

The tweet got the attention of Durant, who clapped back at Turner’s statement, tweeting, “Awwww, it wasn’t fair???”

That tweet prompted a number of back-and-forth exchanges for Durant, including one where he points out how “crazy” it is that fans are still defensive about the decision so many years later. “Yo it’s crazy how people say I’m defensive when these guys been crying for 7 years about it…” Durant tweeted.

Kevin Durant on Leaving Golden State

Durant won two titles with the Warriors and two NBA Finals MVPs, and after three seasons with the Warriors made the decision to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant spoke to Michael Lee of the Washington Post about his decision to sign in Brooklyn after the Nets’ December 21, 143-113 victory over the Warriors, sharing that he was just ready for something new in his move.

“It was another pivot. I just wanted to play ball somewhere else. But a lot of people see it as I’m chasing something. And I think it probably stems when I said, ‘I don’t want to be number two no more.’ I was number two in high school, in the draft. But what I had to explain to people was, I had just lost in the Finals. I wanted to go back and win the Finals. It wasn’t about: ‘I want to be the best ever. I want to be better than LeBron or [Michael Jordan].’ I don’t give a s–t about that. I want to wake up every day and do what I do. If we win, I know that stuff comes with me being the best that I can be,” Durant told the Washington Post.

Steve Kerr Praises Kevin Durant

Ahead of the Warriors vs. Nets game on December 21, Durant’s coach with the Warriors, Steve Kerr, offered major praise for the former MVP when asked about him pregame.

“He’s been one of the best players in the league for a decade. Maybe more. So he’s just one of the great scorers of all-time, He’s a phenomenal shooter, he can get any shot he wants. He’s the same guy,” said Kerr when asked about Durant pregame on December 21. “So he doesn’t look any different to me now than he did a few years ago when he was playing with us.”

While Durant made the decision to leave Golden State, Kerr expressed that he is happy for the former Warrior and his new Nets team.

“Happy for him. Happy that he’s healthy and playing well,” said Kerr on Durant. “I’m happy for their team. This league is strange. There are teams up and down, and the one thing that you never wish on anybody is injuries. And it’s best for all of us when the players are healthy and performing. It’s what makes this a great product for our fans. So I’m really happy for all the guys with the Nets who are healthy now and playing.”