Could the Buffalo Bills Be in on Cowboys DT Dontari Poe?

The Buffalo Bills may be in the market for a defensive lineman at the Nov. 3 trade deadline in order to improve their running defense and it just so happens there are a few on the trading block.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the Cincinnati Bengals told veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap to stay home as the team tried to sort out his future. Rapoport said that the Bengals had a few trade talks centered around Dunlap.

Sources: The #Bengals have told DE Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work today as the team sorts out his future. They have had trade talks centered around their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2020

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network also reported some big news out of Dallas Wednesday morning as the Cowboys informed defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley that they will be released if the Cowboys can’t trade them.

The #Cowboys have informed DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley they’ll be released if Dallas can’t trade them today, per sources. Big changes continue for Dallas D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2020

Now, the Bills have one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, even after only allowing four total yards in the second half against the New York Jets this Sunday. But general manager Brandon Beane is always looking to improve his team. So, could the Bills be in on either Dontari Poe or Carlos Dunlap?

Poe Yes, Dunlap No

Harrison Phillips hasn’t played the past two weeks, the Bills signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad after the Kansas City Chiefs matchup and when Star Loutulelei decided to opt-out of this season it left a massive hole.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, the Bills have looked for the right combination of players and the group of defensive tackles the Bills have deployed have shown signs of hope at times. But, they are missing a guy like Loutulelei to clog up the middle and take up space. Poe is that type of guy.

He’s been in the league since 2012, played five years in Kansas City and has also played for the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and has played just seven games with Dallas. He has 285 career tackles and 20.5 sacks.

He’s a 6-foot-3, 346-pound monster that can take up space in the middle of the defensive line, which will allow the rest of the line to go to work. Poe is under contract through 2021 and becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

If the Bills can bring Poe in, as a free agent, or through a trade, they should do anything they can to improve the defensive line. Even after their performance on Sunday.

No Need For Carlos Dunlap

It’s simple, Jerry Hughes has started to become who he should be and after a career day against the Jets, the defensive end position will see an uptick in production. Trent Murphy and Mario Addison have also contributed to that and rookie A.J. Epenesa is starting to become more comfortable and confident at the position.

During their time in Buffalo, Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier have utilized a consistent rotation on the defensive line and they have done so again this season. Although you shouldn’t be surprised if the Bills try to bring in Dunlap, defensive tackle is their primary focus as the trade deadline approaches.