Bills’ DT Harrison Phillips Stays Ready Despite Recent Inactivity

For the past few weeks, Buffalo Bills‘ third-year defensive lineman Harrison Phillips has been a healthy scratch, missing games against the Kansas City Chiefs and then the New York Jets this past Sunday.

As a rookie, Phillips tallied 35 tackles while playing 38-percent of Buffalo’s snaps. He was a guy who could clog up the middle of the defensive line and provide a solid voice for the defense. But, a torn ACL cut his sophomore season short and Phillips has struggled to get going ever since.

In the first four games this season the 2018 third-round pick from Stanford only tallied four tackles and he wasn’t producing up to the standards that the Bills coaching staff was looking for.

So, what happens next with the Omaha, Nebraska native?

He’ll Be Back

Through the first seven weeks of the NFL season, the Bills have struggled to stop the run and have currently allowed the 8th most rushing yards in the NFL. Improving that status starts up front and the Bills coaching staff has been looking for the best mixture of linemen that can go out and produce.

Phillips has been the odd man out the past two weeks but McDermott alluded to his return at some point this season if the matchup fits.

“He’s doing great, I love Harrison Phillips, nothing has changed with that,” McDermott said. “We just have a couple of other guys that are playing and getting into a rhythm, so we’ll see. Harrison is a hard-worker and certainly our type of guy, and we love who he is and what he brings to our football team. Each week is going to be different and we’ll see what this week brings.”

The Bills had one of their best defensive showings of the season in the second half of their AFC East matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday. After allowing 186 yards of total offense in the first half, the Bills only allowed the Jets to gain four net yards of offense in the second half.

His Preparation Hasn’t Stopped

What stuck out about Phillips coming out of college was his work ethic and his ability to clog up the center of the defensive line. In his four year career, he tallied 158 total tackles, 16 sacks, 28.5 tackles for a loss, and several accolades to go along with it.

That type of college career takes preparation and despite not playing the past two weeks Phillips is still focused on returning to the starting lineup.

“He hasn’t let the fact that he’s missed playing time the past two weeks interfere with his preparation,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “As a coach that’s what you want to see because things change in a hurry in our league and eventually, Harrison is going to be back out there and we have no doubt when he gets out there he’ll perform.”

A Crowded D-Line Room

During the time that Phillips has been a healthy scratch, other defensive tackles have started to take on bigger roles.

Justin Zimmer was signed to the active roster after his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he almost forced a late fumble that could have changed the outcome of the ball game and also tallied a career-high six tackles.

Ed Oliver, Vernon Butler, and Quinton Jefferson have also seen a significant amount of time at the defensive tackle position. So, if and when Phillips returns, the Bills could have a problem on their hands when it comes to distributing playing time amongst five defensive tackles, especially if the Bills add one at the trade deadline.