Bills Lose Out on Signing $85 Million DT After ‘Done Deal’ Report

The Buffalo Bills are still reworking their roster for the 2024 NFL season. After cutting several veterans to get cap-compliant, Bills general manager Brandon Beane was ready to make a big splash in free agency.

According to two insider’s reports, the Bills were preparing to sign former San Francisco 49ers star Arik Armstead. After the Niners officially released Armstead on March 13, The Athletic’s Matt Barrows posted, “Keep an eye on Buffalo as a possible landing spot.”

The Bills’ interest in Armstead took fans and analysts by surprise. Buffalo didn’t seem to have the cash to land a player who left San Francisco instead of taking a pay cut on his $85 million deal.

However, on Thursday, March 14, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted, “Armstead is signing with the Bills, per sources.”

Before Bills fans could celebrate, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport poured cold water on the report. “A dark horse emerges: The Jaguars are closing in on a deal to add a huge presence to their defense,” Rapoport posted. “They are set to sign former 49ers DT Arik Armstead, sources say.”

Russini then posted a retraction. “My mistake,” she wrote. “My source with the Bills who was in on Arik Armstead said done deal. Not with Buffalo. Deal is done with the Jaguars.” The fake-out sparked a strong reaction from fans and analysts.

Built in Buffalo’s Kevin Siracuse posted, “Well, it was fun while it lasted…” Arrowhead Pride’s Mark Gunnels wrote, “Bills fans are sick.”

13 WHAM’s Dan Fetes posted, “Whether the Bills landed Armstead or not… it’s worth noting that they were still in on signing him. 👀 Beane is not done adding to the defensive line.”

The Bills Were Suitors for Arik Armstead, Along With the Titans, Chargers & Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars landing Armstead was a surprise move. In addition to the Bills, the Tennessee Titans were interested in the veteran, Russini reported. Barrows also noted the Los Angeles Chargers could be in the mix.

Russini posted on Thursday, “Arik Armstead was in discussions with several teams including the Bills and Titans. In fact the 49ers and Texans had a player-for-player deal in place — Armstead for Collins — but it fell apart after the Texans agreed to terms with edge rusher Danielle Hunter, sources tell me and @mattbarrows.”

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported Armstead is signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Jaguars.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound interior lineman would’ve made a solid addition to the Bills roster. Armstead’s six tackles and 1 sack against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl were likely an attractive stat to Beane. In 12 regular season games last season, he recorded 27 total tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 5 sacks.

Cover 1 host Anthony Prohaska posted, “The idea of Arik Armstead playing in a rotation with Ed Oliver & DaQuan Jones is wild. And we know how much [Bills head coach Sean] McDermott & Beane believe in building through the D-Line.”

However, the 30-year-old’s injury history was something to take into account. Over the past two seasons, he’s missed 13 games. In 2022, he missed multiple games due to a foot fracture and plantar fasciitis, per SI. Foot injuries again plagued the Oregon alum this season.

The Jaguars Signed Former Bills Center Mitch Morse & WR Gabe Davis



Jacksonville seems to have their eye on both the Bills prospective players and former players. Shortly after Buffalo released center Mitch Morse, he signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with Jacksonville.

Not along after Morse signed with the Jaguars, a familiar face followed. Former Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract with Jacksonville.