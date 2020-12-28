Bills Announce Opponents for 2021 Season

The Buffalo Bills’ 2020 season isn’t anywhere near finished, but it doesn’t hurt to look ahead to next season as the Bills announced their 2021 opponents Sunday evening.

With their Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots on the horizon, the Bills released their 2021 opponents and it seems like next season will be an interesting year for the Bills.

The Bills will host their annual matchups with AFC East opponents, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. Buffalo’s non-division home matchups will come in the form of the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the third straight season the Bills will be taking on the Steelers. They’ve won both matchups the past two seasons.

Buffalo will also have a tough road schedule as well. They’ll face their AFC East opponents along with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

2021 will be the fourth year in a row that the Bills will face off with the Titans. They won their matchup the past two seasons before falling to them earlier this year. Buffalo currently has an all-time losing record of 17-28 against the Titans.

Another Late Season Matchup in Primetime

The dates or times of the matchups haven’t been released yet but the Bills and the Steelers could be facing off in primetime for the third straight year. The two teams that are separated by about three hours have played on Sunday Night Football the past two seasons and the Bills have come out victorious on both occasions.

Last year, the Bills forced Pittsburgh’s third-string quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges to throw four interceptions and the Bills earned a 17-10 victory. Bills quarterback Josh Allen also threw for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. John Brown also had seven catches for 99 yards.

After a slow start, this season in Buffalo, Allen, and the Bills offense took off in the second half. They scored 23 unanswered points and cruised to a 26-15 victory. Allen threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns while Stefon Diggs exploded for 10 catches, 130 yards, and a touchdown.

Taking Control of the AFC East

When the Bills took down the Denver Broncos last Saturday, they captured their first AFC East title in 25 years and they are hoping to continue that reign next season.

This season could be the first time they sweep the Patriots since 1999 and they could also go undefeated in the division if they finish out the season with wins over the Patriots and the Dolphins.

The Bills already took down the Jets twice this season in dominating fashion. They won 27-17 in Week 1 and then limited the Jets to four total yards in the second half and rookie kicker Tyler Bass hit six field goals en route to an 18-10 victory. In their Week 2 victory over the Dolphins, Allen had a career game with 415 passing yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 8, Buffalo beat New England for the first time since 2016 with a 24-21 victory after defensive tackle Justin Zimmer forced a Cam Newton fumble in the waning moments of the game to secure a victory.

