Bills Deliver Concerning Injury News About DE

At this time of the season, being fully healthy is essential to a team’s success and as the Buffalo Bills get prepared to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, they appear to be somewhat healthy.

The Bills still have a few bumps and bruises and defensive end Darryl Johnson appears to be the only player that is questionable for Saturday’s game.

When the Bills released their final injury report on Thursday, Johnson was designated as questionable for the game with a knee injury he suffered last Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/jRv5IfHQqX — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 14, 2021

Johnson did not practice at all this week, but at this point in the season, no player wants to be caught on the sideline with the season on the line. The former 7th round pick has played around 40-percent of the defensive snaps the past few weeks, but only recorded 15 snaps last week against the Colts. He’s tallied 14 total tackles this season, a sack, and three quarterback hits.

With Johnson’s injury and his unknown game status for Saturday, other players could step to fill the void.

Look for Trent Murphy to Have An Impact

If Johnson can’t go on Saturday look for veteran defensive end Trent Murphy to have an impact for the Bills.

For most of this season, Murphy has found himself as a healthy scratch, and before Buffalo’s regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, Murphy hadn’t played since their Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. But, with six years of NFL experience, Murphy could be a guy that Bills coach Sean McDermott could count on Saturday.

Between his time with the then-Washington Redskins and now the Bills, Murphy has tallied 191 total tackles and 26 sacks. During his final season in Washington, Murphy recorded a career-high in sacks (9), quarterback hits (25), and tackles (47) before signing with the Bills. But, Murphy hasn’t recorded a season like that since.

Last season was the closest that Murphy has gotten as he recorded five sacks, 36 tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and nine quarterback hits, but he’s taken somewhat of a backseat on the Bills defense ever since. In nine games this season, he’s only recorded 19 tackles, two sacks, and six quarterback hits.

Beasley and Diggs Seem Good To Go

Since last week, wide receivers Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs have been under a microscope in terms of whether they would play due to their knee and oblique injuries, respectively.

Last Saturday, both turned in exceptional performances after being limited in practice for most of the week and it seems like this weekend will be no different.

Both Diggs and Beasley came out and earlier this week and said they would be good to go for this week no matter what. The injury report reciprocated that thinking on Thursday. Beasley recorded three limited practices this week, which was no different than last before he caught seven passes for 57 yards.

Diggs recorded two limited practices earlier this week but did get in a full practice on Thursday, which is better than last week.

