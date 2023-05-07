Friend of Bills QB Josh Allen’s Longtime GF Appears to Confirm Split

The breakup rumors that were first sparked nearly a month ago when Josh Allen’s longtime girlfriend unfollowed him on Instagram appear to be confirmed.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback has been quiet on the status of his relationship with girlfriend Brittany Williams as breakup rumors circulated, but a friend of the California native now apparently confirmed that the two have split. Williams and Allen both attended the Kentucky Derby on May 6 — with separate groups and no indication that they crossed paths — and a friend of Williams seemed to throw shade at the Bills quarterback.

Josh Allen, Longtime Girlfriend Both in Kentucky

A number of pictures showed Allen taking in the festivities at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. He met with Bills legend Eric Wood, who went to college at Louisville, and got some viral attention for his colorful attire.

Williams also attended the Kentucky Derby with a group of friends, sharing a number of images and videos in her Instagram stories. But Allen was nowhere to be seen in Williams’ pictures, and she did not appear with him in any posted online.

One post shared by friend Karlee Zacky showed Williams posing in her race-day attire with a caption that seemed to confirm her new relationship status and ended with what seemed to be a dig at Allen.

“Now accepting husband applications,” she wrote, tagging Williams.

Hmm some of Britt's friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen.

Williams had already sparked speculation in April when she quietly unfollowed Allen on Instagram and then deleted all the photos of the two together. Williams had previously been one of the team’s biggest cheerleaders, sharing photos from games and posting supportive messages both for Allen and the team.

After the Bills’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Williams took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Allen along with a message of appreciation.

“So proud of this man. You are the most amazing and selfless person I know,” she wrote. “Through all the highs of this season and the many trials of adversity your team faced, you remained he same & never wavered. A true leader.”

Bills Quarterback Focused on Upcoming Season

While he has not publicly addressed the breakup rumors, Allen has said he’s trying to keep his focus on the upcoming season. After a season that started with the Bills as Super Bowl favorites and ended with a disappointing exit in the second round of the NFL playoffs, Allen said he has never felt more focused on football.

Allen added that he was excited to see his teammates again with the start of voluntary team exercises last month.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over and just doing that piece of it,” Allen said. “Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility. And again, we’re in Buffalo and there’s not a whole lot to do here in terms of outside recreation and stuff like that, so having guys over to my spot, breaking bread together and having a good time and just getting to know each other on a deeper level pays dividends during the season.”