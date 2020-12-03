Bills Lead the NFL in an Unexpected Category

The Buffalo Bills offense has been clicking on all cylinders this season.

They’ve scored 27.2 points per game, have averaged 372.5 total yards per game, and have scored 25 or more points in six of their 11 games.

Quarterback Josh Allen has taken the offense to new heights but while talking to the media on Wednesday, Allen revealed that he was surprised about how the Bills lead the league in the least amount of punts this season.

Heading into Week 13, the Bills have only punted 28 times. The next closest team is the Carolina Panthers, who have only punted 29 times this season.

“That’s what (Brian) Daboll told me today at least, which is a great stat,” Allen said. “But that also means if we’re not scoring touchdowns we’re either turning the ball over or we’re kicking field goals.”

After Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bills have coughed the ball up 16 times this season – eight fumbles, eight interceptions – which is the eighth-most in the league this season. But they have also scored 34 total touchdowns.

Buffalo’s rookie kicker Tyler Bass has also attempted the second-most field goals (27) in the NFL this season.

So, when it comes to finishing off drives, the Bills have done so by either scoring or giving the ball away. Allen said the Bills are going to continue working on putting the ball in the back of the endzone.

“Obviously, we want to be in the endzone,” Allen said. “So, that’s something that we gotta continue to focus on and continue to hone in on.”

When Given the Opportunity Corey Bojorquez Has Come Through

He’s attempted the least amount of punts in the league, but when Bojorquez has stepped on to the field this season he’s come through for the Bills.

He’s recorded the longest punt in the NFL this season at 72 yards, he has the second-best average length and has placed 40% of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. His net average punt yards (46.1) is also the fourth-best in the league.

When the offense hasn’t been able to get going this season, Bojorquez has been able to pin teams deep into their side of the field and give Buffalo’s defense room to work with.

Against the Chargers this past weekend, Bojorquez punted three times and averaged 56 yards per punt, which was his third-highest average of the season.

Battling Back After a Rough Start

Alongside Bojorquez and return man Andre Roberts, Bass has also been crucial to Buffalo’s special teams success.

After missing two field goals in his first career NFL game, Bass has been everything the Bills have hoped he would be after departing ways with veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka before this season.

In Week 7, the Bills were successfully moving the ball down the feel but couldn’t quite finish off drives in the red zone and ended up finishing off drives with field goals. In turn, Bass recorded a career day and converted six of his eight field goal attempts, including one from 53 yards.

Bass has also stepped up on almost every occasion when the Bills needed him. Against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, Bass hit all three of his field goal attempts from over 50 yards, including a 58 yarder, his longest of the season.

