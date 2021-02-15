Bills Named as Possible Landing Spot for JJ Watt

According to Around The NFL Writer Nick Shook, the Buffalo Bills and former Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt fit together like two peas in a pod.

After the Texans and Watt agreed to part ways at the end of last week, rumors immediately started to fly about where Watt would end up next.

Within a few hours, ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that approximately a dozen teams had already shown interest in Watt, who became an immediate unrestricted free agent when the Texans released him.

Werder added that the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and the Bills were all teams that reached out with interest. While the Bills are one of several teams connected to the former Defensive Player of the Year, there are some that believe the Bills could be one of the best landing spots for Watt.

While recognizing Watt’s ties to both Pittsburgh, where his brothers, TJ and Derek play, along with Green Bay, where he played college ball, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah stated the Bills could be the best fit for Watt.

I have no idea where JJ Watt will land. I know the connections to GB and PIT but (in my opinion) the best fit is the Buffalo Bills. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 12, 2021

Shook followed up that notion by naming some of the best landing spots for Watt and that list included Pittsburgh, Dallas, Green Bay, Tennessee, Buffalo, Cleveland, Baltimore, Seattle, and the Los Angeles Rams.

In his article, Shook said that Buffalo’s defensive-minded team seems to be one of the best fits for Watt and they could also provide the former Wisconsin Badger one of the best chances to win a Super Bowl.

via NFL.com

If Watt is looking to chase a ring, Buffalo provides one of the best chances of getting the veteran to the Super Bowl in his first year. The Bills were one win from the Super Bowl in 2020, falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and Watt would create quite a tandem with Jerry Hughes off the edge. Buffalo’s blue-collar fanbase would also be a perfect match with Watt, and would welcome him to Western New York with open arms. The Bills have a little over a million more in space than the Titans and a clear cut in veteran Mario Addison to clear the room necessary (Addison’s release would create roughly $6.1 million in new space) to add Watt. Sean McDermott’s defensive minded team seems to be one of the best fits for Watt, with credit due to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah for pointing out this potential marriage Friday.

Watt is Taking 4 Things Into Consideration

According to Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com, Watt’s camp will take four things into consideration when deciding where he’ll end up next. According to Cabot’s source, Watt is considering cap space, supporting cast, team culture, and scheme, among other things, when choosing his next team.

Buffalo fits all four. The Bills have a hard-nosed, blue-collar, team culture that is dead-set on winning a Super Bowl, and the defense has a supporting cast that could support an aging Watt on the back end. Watt would also fit in seamlessly to Buffalo’s defensive scheme.

The only thing the Bills would have to work out is the cap space side of things. As shook addressed in his article, they could cut Addison to free up enough space to sign Watt. The Bills also have a few other players that could be cap casualties this season.

Bills Mafia Doing Whatever it Takes to Bring Watt to Buffalo

Bills fans are known for their charitable actions and now they are showing Watt just how much they are willing to give to bring him to Buffalo.

On Friday, Bills fans started donating to JJ Watt’s Foundation in an attempt to bring him to Buffalo.

On Saturday, Watt recognized the efforts, although they didn’t only come from Buffalo, with a message on Twitter.

Waking up this morning to a flood of $99 donations to @WattFoundation from Houston and cities all over the country (presumably attempts at bribes, judging by the messages attached with some 😂) Kids all over the country will benefit from your generosity. I’m truly thankful. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FEayOgrh9n — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2021

