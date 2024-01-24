Bills GM Delivers Cryptic Response on $69 Million Star’s Return Next Season

Following the Buffalo Bills‘ heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, general manager Brandon Beane has a lot to assess.

Heading into the offseason, the Bills are approximately $43 million over the cap. They have 21 players set to become free agents in March. Buffalo also has several key veterans on large contracts dealing with injuries.

Speaking to reporters during his end-of-season press conference, Beane was asked about cornerback Tre’Davious White‘s future. The All-Pro signed a four-year $69 million contract extension in 2020 and is under contract through 2025. However, an ACL tear prematurely ended White’s 2022 NFL season before he tore his Achilles in Week 4.

With White out for the season, the Bills traded with the Green Bay Packers to land Rasul Douglas, which was a huge win for Buffalo. Douglas is under contract for next season, as is starting cornerback Christian Benford.

Considering the team’s financial constraints, Beane was asked if White would be on the roster for the 2024 season. “That’s a good question,” Beane answered, which immediately raised some eyebrows.

“We love Tre. I mean, guy worked relentlessly hard on his rehab to come back from the ACL. And then we have this big win verse Miami [Dolphins] and at the end of the game, pops his Achilles. He’s attacked this the same way.

“For us, our focus here is just getting him healthy, more than anything else, to get him back on the field. We have’t gone down that road of what does our starting corners look like next year. What can we afford or anything like that. I do feel like we have some depth there, which helps. But again, a healthy Tre White is a heck of a talent. So, you always want that if you can make it happen.”

The Bills Could Save Over $6 Million in Cap Space By Releasing Tre’Davious White

After White went down in early October, there was speculation over whether the Bills would keep the two-time Pro Bowler. While mulling over replacement options, The Buffalo News reporter Ryan O’Halloran floated the idea of cutting the 29-year-old star.

“The tough decision for Beane would be moving on from White after the season. (It’s OK to feel bad for White about his injury, but the game and the football business goes on – he would be the first to admit that.) Cutting White would result in $10.36 million and $4.13 million ‘dead’ cap hits in 2024-25. But the Bills create $6.26 million and $12.54 million, respectively, in space.”

Calling it “tough” to cut White would be an understatement. He was the Bills first-round pick when Sean McDermott first took over as head coach in 2017 and has been a core member of the Bills roster ever since. Based on how emotional McDermott was while talking to reporters following White’s injury, it was hard to imagine Buffalo letting him go.

AtoZ Sports’ Jarrett Bailey urges the Bills to trade the veteran and save the money. “White is a terrific player, and a huge reason why the Bills turned the ship around over the last decade, but this is a move that should be made,” Bailey wrote on Tuesday. “He’s missed 30 games in the last three seasons, and has played in just 10 games since 2022.”

Brandon Beane Said There was No Chance of Tre’Davious White Playing if the Bills Made it To the Super Bowl

White wasn’t the only defensive star the Bills lost early in the season. All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano fractured his leg against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones suffered a pectoral tear in the same game, but was able to return in Week 17.

Beane said that even if the Bills made it to the Super Bowl, neither Milano nor White would’ve been eligible to return. “I feel like Matt’s probably closer to being through rehab than Tre, but I don’t know specific timelines or dates,” Beane said. “They’ll keep working here until they’re fully healthy and ready to roll.”

While that sounds promising, it wasn’t a definitive answer like the one Beane gave on running back Nyheim Hines‘ future. Hines missed the entire season after a jet ski accident left him with a torn ACL. Beane doesn’t have an exact timeline for Hines’ return, but when asked if the veteran will be part of the team moving forward, “Yes,” he answered.