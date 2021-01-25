Cole Beasley Reveals Surprising News About His Knee Injury

When Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen called wide receiver Cole Beasley ‘tough as nails’ after their AFC Wild Card matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, they weren’t lying.

When Bills players met with the media on Monday for their end of the season exit interviews, Cole Beasley revealed that he had broken his fibula earlier in the year and had played on it through the playoffs. He added that he won’t need surgery for the injury either.

“I broke my fibula, but it’s nothing that needs to be surgically repaired,” Beasley said during a video conference call on Monday. “It wasn’t a full break and it was bad the first game that I played but after that, it was kind of just you take a few meds and suck it up.”

After sitting out against the Dolphins, Beasley registered a team-high seven catches for 57 yards against the Colts. But, he went without a catch in Buffalo’s AFC divisional-round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Beasley also led the team in catches and receiving yards Sunday night in the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded seven catches for 88 yards on nine targets.

Beasley added that he feels like his injury didn’t mess with his abilities too much and it got better as the playoffs went on.

“It wasn’t enough to really affect me like that,” Beasley said during his exit interview. “Only that first game and during the Ravens a little bit. But this game I felt pretty good, so there’s no excuse for anything.”

Beasley Put Together a Career Season

In his second season in Buffalo, Beasley put together the best season of his nine-year NFL career. He was named to the Associated Press second-team All-Pro after he caught a total of 96 passes for a total of 1,112 receiving yards, and four touchdowns between the regular and postseason.

After shouldering a big load this season, Beasley says he’s ready to prepare for another big workload next season, which means improving his game and doing whatever he can to top this season’s success.

“I’ve never had a season where I’ve had that much of a load, so knowing that I can handle that and it teaches me about myself,” Beasley said during his exit interview. “Maybe things I need to do to be able to handle it a little better.”

Along with Stefon Diggs and John Brown, Beasley helped Allen reach new levels this season in the Buffalo offense, and with another offseason to train together, the Bills are excited about next season.

The Bills Are Going To Be Back Next Season

Since the Bills lost Sunday night on the biggest stage they’ve played on in the past 25 years, they’ve talked about how they are going to be back next season and how this year wasn’t a fluke. For Beasley, he said it isn’t extra motivation that the Bills lost, he’s was wanted to get to the Super Bowl since he entered the league.

Now, after making steady improvements the last two years, Beasley says there’s only one way they can go.

“We have a lot of right guys in the locker room to do what we need to do, we just came up short,” Beasley said during his video conference call. “Other than myself, for the most part, it’s a very young group, so we’re building and learning with each other. We took a step last season, and we took another step this year so there’s only one more place to go so that’s the goal.”

