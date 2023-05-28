‘Concerns Grow’ Around Bills’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cryptic Posts: Insider

The Buffalo Bills have publicly stood by wide receiver Stefon Diggs and made assurances that there are no tensions with their star wide receiver, but one insider believes there are growing concerns amid his absence from offseason training and series of cryptic posts on social media.

Diggs has been under scrutiny dating back to the end of last season, when he was seen blowing up on the sidelines during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Athletic‘s Joe Buscaglia tweeted at the time that Diggs tried to leave the locker room before some coaches even made it down the tunnel, but was stopped by practice squad running back Duke Johnson.

Diggs has continued to stir up drama as he skipped out on optional practices — which he has also done in past years — and through a series of cryptic social media posts that some fans believe showed discontent with the team.

Now, Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote that the questions surrounding Diggs could continue until he returns to the team.

‘Natural’ to Question Stefon Diggs’ Intentions: Insider

In a mailbag column published on May 27, Skurski wrote that Diggs would have the power to end the speculation and questions by returning to the team.

“Without him here to answer those questions, it’s only natural that those concerns grow,” Skurski wrote. “Why, exactly, is he not here? Is it because he truly is unhappy with something in the organization? Only Diggs knows the answers to those questions at the moment.

Stefon Diggs is a no-show for the start of OTAs for the #Bills pic.twitter.com/ozPoXTmTGC — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 23, 2023