Bills $30 Million Move With Veteran TE Raises Eyebrows

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of major shakeup ahead of the 2024 NFL season. After abruptly cutting several key veterans to get cap-compliant, numerous starters agreed to contract restructures.

Before free agency started, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler broke the news that tight end Dawson Knox agreed to rework his contract. Knox, the Bills’ third-round pick from the 2019 NFL draft, signed a four-year, $52 million extension ahead of the 2022 season. The restructure lessoned his $14.4 million cap hit in 2024.

Knox is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career. With tight end Dalton Kincaid breaking out as a legit pass-catching weapon for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Knox’s restructure seemed to clear a path for the Bills to release him in 2025.

However, the opposite turned out to be true. Spotrac.com posted on Sunday, March 17, “Dawson Knox signed a 3 year, $29.5M restructured contract with the Bills that lowered his 2024 cap hit by $6.5M. Knox secures $12.5M guaranteed on the new deal, including $4.5M of his 2025 salary.” The contract details sparked a strong reaction from fans and analysts.

While Knox essentially took a pay cut, with a $14 million cap hit in 2025 and a dead cap hit of $16.97 million, the 27-year-old isn’t going anywhere next year. YardsPerPass posted, “Very interesting, makes Dawson who was a ‘good cut candidate’ in 2025 now a quite bad cut candidate.”

One fan responded, “He is so overpaid. What a terrible contract that is.” Others were happy to see Knox locked in for two more years. Another fan posted, “Took less money in 2024, but makes sure he gets another year with the Bills. Win win for Dawson Knox, and the Bills.”

Bills TE Dawson Knox Missed 5 Games After Undergoing Wrist Surgery Last Season

Knox underwent wrist surgery about midway through the 2023 NFL season, which kept him out for five games. However, he wasn’t exactly a major contributor on offense before the surgery. Throughout the first seven games, he’s tallied just 15 receptions 102 yards, and one touchdown. In 12 games, Knox registered a total of 22 receptions for 186 yards and two scores. In two playoff games, he added another 2 receptions for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Following two consecutive seasons with over 500 yards this was a sharp decline in production. His drop rate in 2023 (13.2%) was “the worst drop rate of the past four seasons by a Bills skill position player,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported.

Dalton Kincaid gets his first career NFL TD

However, the addition of Kincaid cannot be overlooked. While the Bills utilized 12 personnel early on, Buffalo drifted away from that game plan upon Knox’s return.

With Knox primarily used as a blocker, Kincaid finished the season with 73 receptions for 673 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games. He added another 8 receptions for 104 yards and a score in the Bills’ playoff run.

The Bills are Urged to Commit to Dalton Kincaid as TE1 in 2024

While Knox’s contract makes him a very well-paid backup, making Kincaid the No. 1 tight end behooves Joe Brady’s offense.

Buscaglia wrote, “Although Knox’s role will take a hit, Kincaid is the present and future of the position for the franchise. Kincaid has a way to go as a blocker, but the Bills are at their most explosive when they pass to set up the run and find a balance from that perspective.

“Kincaid has all the potential to be the best tight end in franchise history, and the sooner the Bills commit to him as the primary tight end in most situations, the better they’ll be for it in the long run.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane alluded to Knox taking more a backseat during his end-of-season press conference. “I give a lot of credit to Dawson. It’s probably not easy when you’ve had your playing time here and all the plays he’s made for us, to draft a guy in the first round. You know, we’re all human. Your first thing is probably, ‘What does this mean for me?’”

“I think they will continue to help each other. Dalton tries to play physical, he’s not as developed physically and lacks the play strength that Dawson plays with. But I would see both those guys helping us going forward. And again, giving Joe (Brady) various options, depending on who you’re playing.”