Dion Dawkins Reveals Why Bills Are Ready for Big Moment

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to play in their first AFC Championship game since the 1993 season and it has been a long time coming.

They captured their first AFC East title since 1995, they had the highest-scoring offense in the AFC at the end of the regular season and also produced the second-most total yards per game in the NFL.

The expectations for the Bills continue to climb, but now with a matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon, they have one of their toughest challenges yet.

The Chiefs produced the most yards in the NFL during the regular season and behind Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs had the best-passing offense in the league. But the Bills aren’t backing away and they are ready to prove that they belong in the Super Bowl conversation for the foreseeable future, but they still have to do just that.

They have to prove it.

They haven’t quite lived up to Super Bowl expectations in the past 25 years but this team is different. So, when offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was asked why the Bills were prepared for one of the biggest games in the history of the franchise, he gave a response that many Bills fans can relate to.

“Because no one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills,” Dawkins said as the Bills prepared to board the plane to Kansas City.

Bills fans have been waiting for this moment for quite some team and the Bills are ready to deliver.

Bills Fans Flock to Kansas City Ahead of AFC Championship Game

With the AFC Championship just a day away Bills fans started to head to Kansas City on Saturday and videos started popping up all over social media. From singing the fight song in the airport to overtaking local bars and restaurants, Bills fans are ready to invade Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and they are excited to do so.

Well this is incredible. pic.twitter.com/9pYwEhiYax — Daveed F (@Daveed_F) January 23, 2021

Nobody takes over opposing cities like #BillsMafia! pic.twitter.com/IP4RKdTpKK — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) January 23, 2021

The flight crew just referred to my current flight to KC as the “Buffalo Bills Express,” so I suppose you know how this flight looks and is going to go today. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 23, 2021

Bills fans were kept out of Bills Stadium for the entirety of the regular season and were only allowed in for the playoffs, so they are surely ready for another opportunity to cheer on their team.

Arrowhead Stadium Limiting Capacity to Approximately 17,000

Over the past two weeks, the Bills have benefitted from the presence of fans in Bills Stadium as they took on the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens. It seems like they could get a little help on Sunday as well.

While the Bills were able to allow around 6,700 fans into their stadium the past two weeks, the Chiefs are allowing almost twice the amount as they are expected to allow around 17,000 fans to the game. With the number of fans that have been seen on social media traveling to Buffalo, the Bills should have a little help in Kansas City as well.

