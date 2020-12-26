Former NFL Great Raves About Brian Daboll

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is known as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and played for a few different offensive coordinators, during his 20-year NFL career.

After spending 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Favre landed with the New York Jets for one season in 2008 and actually had current Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as his OC. Favre threw for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns, and a league-leading 22 interceptions that year as the Jets went 9-7.

The former NFL great now hosta a Sirius XM NFL Radio show with Bruce Murray and recently had Buffalo Bills great Jim Kelly on the season to talk about Buffalo’s recent AFC East title-clinching win over the Denver Broncos.

But, they also discussed Daboll and what he could do as a head coach since he is currently one of the most sought after candidates in the league.

“I really thought a lot of him,” Favre said during the show. “I’ve bragged on him and his coaching abilities since then. I think he’s finally getting his due. He’s very creative and fun to work with and I’m sure Josh (Allen) has got to love playing for him. All that stuff adds up.

The Buffalo Bills have been one of the hottest offenses this season and it has a lot to do with the development of quarterback Josh Allen and the weapons that have been placed around him.

Allen has currently passed for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this season and is the first quarterback in NFL history with 4,000-plus passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns, and eight-plus rushing touchdowns in the same season.

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are also having career seasons as two of Allen’s top targets this season. They both have career-highs in receiving yards with 1,314 and 950 receiving yards, respectively. They’ve also combined for nine receiving touchdowns and the Bills have tallied 32 overall.

Favre believes that a lot of Buffalo’s success has come from Daboll’s ability to adapt to the talent that he has around him.

“The guy that’s calling the plays has to make sure it fits with what the quarterback does well, but the rest of the team as well,” Favre said. “That’s what Brian does. It’s nice to see them producing and competing the way they are.”

Jim Kelly Isn’t Going to Let Daboll Go Anywhere

During the episode, Kelly said that he and Daboll spent time together last year and studied some of Kelly’s old tape from when he was in Buffalo and ran the no-huddle offense that is known as the “K-Gun.”

They looked at some of the plays that Kelly loved to run because they were easy reads and could also utilize all of the receivers in the offense. While Kelly had guys like James Lofton and Andre Reed, Allen has Diggs, Beasley, John Brown, and rookie Gabe Davis. Kelly also told Daboll that he’s not allowed to leave yet.

“He also has a quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey, what he’s done with Josh has been unbelievable. What they’ve done with Josh is unbelievable,” Kelly said during the episode. “But I went to Brian and told him, ‘I know there’s all this talk about you becoming a head coach. You’re not done here! Don’t even think about leaving for a couple of more years! You’ve got things to do here!'”

Heading into their Monday night matchup with the Patriots the Bills have the fifth-highest total yards-per-game average (386.7) in the league and the second-most passing yards yards per game (278.5).

Diggs and Beasley Don’t Want Daboll Going Anywhere Either

Earlier this week, Diggs and Beasley were asked to give a pitch to an opposing team to hire Daboll as their head coach. But neither of them would divulge much as they don’t want Daboll to go anywhere.

“I told him he can’t leave until I’m done,” Beasley said during a media session on Wednesday. “I’m not joking at all, not one bit. I don’t want him to go anywhere. In my mind, he’s staying here, so I don’t want to talk about that at all.”

Diggs gave a little bit up but didn’t make his sales pitch too good because he wants Daboll to come back next year.

“He handles everything the right way,” Diggs said during a video conference call on Wednesday. “He comes at you from all angles not just as a player or coach, but a guy that understands the game and he’s a professional. He’s serious about it and he’s passionate about it and I love playing for him, that’s why I wouldn’t want to give you too good of a pitch.”

