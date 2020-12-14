Former NFL WR Makes Big Claim About Bills

The Buffalo Bills have come a long way since their back-to-back losses against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennesse Titans earlier this year and after a 26-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the expectations are as high as ever for the team from Western New York.

Normally, over the past 15 to 20 years, the Bills haven’t gotten the national recognition but over the past few weeks the Bills have been getting just that and deservingly so. They beat the Seattle Seahawks in a shootout, fell to the Arizona Cardinals on a last-second hail mary and have won three straight games, including two on primetime television.

The Bills are proving that they can do it all and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson is all-in after their most recent win.

On Monday morning’s episode of Good Morning Football, the crew was talking about whether or not the Bills were the second-best team in the AFC, but Burleson took the conversation one step further.

“With the way the Chiefs looked yesterday, what I’m saying is the Bills might be the best team in football,” Burleson said.

Before Burleson made that statement, he described how Josh Allen has made a giant leap forward as a quarterback, how Stefon Diggs could be the best receiver in the NFL, and how they have tight end play and how well the offensive line protects Allen. He also pointed out how the defense just “shut down” the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills Can Be Trusted Now

After Burleson made his claim, GMFB’s Kyle Brandt made an equally hot take on the Bills.

In the past, the Bills have been known to let down their fans and they had a 17-year playoff drought to prove it. They also were on the brink of a Super Bowl for four straight years and came home empty-handed. But the Bills have circled the wagon for long enough and they are ready to drive that thing into the playoffs.

The biggest thing with the Bills this season is fans can actually trust them now. Rather than thinking things are going to fall apart after a slow first half, Bills fans can remain patient and not just hope that Buffalo makes a comeback, but they can expect them too.

“We’ve always talked about sugar-high Josh Allen where he gets too excited and does crazy, irrational things, and I think that’s all gone now, it’s like he went vegan,” Brandt said. “He’s calm now and there’s no fun dip, sour patch kids. He played against Roethlisberger and he was a much more composed, much more talented quarterback on the field. I not only like them (Bills), I trust them and I think this Bills team is winning a couple of playoff games.”

Brandt also brought up their two losses to Kansas City and Tennesse and said that might’ve been what they needed. Since then, he said, it’s seemed like they look unbeatable.

“They hit their low, just like the Chiefs did losing to the Raiders, and they came back stronger and I have not recognized that team since,” Brandt said.

Buffalo is Having a Historic Season

Sunday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn’t just a signature win for the Bills this season, it was a historic win for the franchise in general.

It moved them to 10-3 for the first time since 1991. It pushed them one step closer to their first AFC title since 1995 and the Bills could also wrap up their second straight playoff berth if the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Throughout this season, the Bills have done everything they could to prove the doubters wrong and Sunday night may have been that signature moment for Buffalo.

Now, they just have to finish it out.

