Ravens’ John Harbaugh Sent Sean McDermott a Special Message After Playoff Matchup

Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills had just punched their ticket to the AFC Championship for the first time since the 1993 season.

They had also just limited Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to 34 yards rushing 162 yards passing and no touchdowns. They put together a great game plan that limited the best rushing offense in the league to 150 yards and Josh Allen threw for 206 yards and a touchdown.

It was another special performance for the Bills that has allowed them to gain the respect of the league week after week.

So, Ravens coach John Harbaugh met with McDermott at midfield and wished him the best of luck moving forward. In fact, he told him he hopes Buffalo wins the whole thing which is something the Bills have never done in the history of the franchise.

"Hope you win the whole thing." John Harbaugh to Sean McDermott after the game.pic.twitter.com/EepLKq3agc — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 17, 2021

The two teams went back and forth on Saturday as they both became accustomed to the inconsistent gusts of wind that were whipping through Bills Stadium and affecting both the passing game and the kicking game.

Between Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Buffalo’s rookie kicker Tyler Bass, there were four missed field goals in the game.

Allen and Jackson both missed deep throws through the night as well as the winds made it difficult to pass deep down the field.

Marlon Humphrey Also Wishes the Bills The Best of Luck

Heading into Saturday’s contest, one of the matchups everyone had their eyes on was how Buffalo’s receivers would react to Baltimore’s secondary, specifically the matchup between Marlon Humphrey and Stefon Diggs.

Diggs ended up making eight catches for 106 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver John Brown also caught eight passes for 62 yards as well. It was a solid performance by the Bills receiving corps and just like his coach, Humphrey wished the Bills the best of luck the rest of the way.

Everybody different but I would rather root for the team I lost to to win it all.. — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) January 17, 2021

Accroding to WMAR’s Steve Stepner, Humphrey went beyond wishing the Bills the best of luck. He also said they are a classy organization, have a pretty good team, and have a pretty good shot to go far.

#Ravens Marlon Humphrey says he's rooting for the #Bills the rest of the playoffs. Says they are a classy organization. "They got a pretty good team and have a pretty good shot to do it." Also… "I did not know Buffalo wings came from Buffalo, which makes sense". — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) January 17, 2021

Earlier in the week, when the Ravens arrived in Buffalo, Humphrey had posed a question about Buffalo wings on his Twitter and the Bills, well, took that personally.

6,700 Fans Sounds Like 67,000

When fans are in the stadium, Bills Stadium in Orchard Park is a special place to play and over the past two weeks, the Bills have had home-field advantage for the first time this season.

Last week, against the Indianapolis Colts, when just 6,700 fans were allowed into the stadium for the first time this season, Bills Mafia made sure they were heard and Saturday night was no different.

With 6 minutes, 36 seconds left in the second quarter, the Ravens recorded two false starts just outside of their endzone and the Bills fans had a lot to do with it as teams haven’t been used to having fans in the stands this season.

6,700 sounds like 67,000. The whole world hears you right now, #BillsMafia. pic.twitter.com/Xsoo94m8Ky — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 17, 2021

