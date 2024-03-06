Bills $12 Million Veteran’s Wife Posts Message After Sudden Cut

The Buffalo Bills are looking to start the 2024 season with a new, younger roster after announcing a slew of cuts on Wednesday, March 6. The trio of cuts that will hurt the most include three longtime Bills veterans: center Mitch Morse, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and Jordan Poyer.

After seeing the outpouring of love from Bills Mafia on X, Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, shared a message to fans. Bush posted, “So much to say about our time spent in Buffalo. Can’t find the words just yet. Thank you all. So many memories made over the years. Grateful for it all (you all!) ❤️💙.”

Poyer, who’s played for the Bills since 2017, was largely expected to exit last year. Rachel strongly indicated their time in Buffalo was up after the team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs.

Bush posted on January 24, 2022, “Still taking time to process all this while packing our house completely up for the first time in 6 years. Seems surreal. Bills Mafia, regardless of what happens-whatever comes of Jordan’s FA this year, y’all have been AMAZING these past few years. THANK YOU❤️💙.”

However, the Bills ultimately re-signed Poyer to a two-year, $12.5 million contract. During the 2022 NFL season, the Bills went 13-1 when Poyer was active. Despite battling through several injuries he recorded 63 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

During the 2023 season, Poyer, who turns 33 in April, registered 100 total tackles and 1 forced fumble. It marked the first season he didn’t record an interception since 2016. With fellow veteran safety Micah Hyde mulling over retirement, most analysts assumed the Bills would retain Poyer, keeping one-half of the All-Pro tandem intact.

Instead, Buffalo released Poyer in a cap-saving move. The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski wrote, “The move will save the team $5.72 million against the 2024 salary cap, leaving behind a dead money charge of $2 million.”

Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott Hinted at Jordan Poyer’s Exit After the Season Ended

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, head coach Sean McDermott sounded like he was already preparing for Poyer’s exit. McDermott also seemed to hint Hyde had played his final home game at Orchard Park.

“Micah and Jordan, and it’s like, when you say one, you’ve got to say the other, right?” McDermott told reporters. “It’s watching them running out of the tunnel. Driving to the game the other day, I thought to myself – I knew the defense was going to get announced, it was their turn – and I’m thinking to myself, this is another opportunity, knowing that we weren’t going to have another home game because Baltimore had won, one last time for these two to run out of the tunnel again and hear their names called.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane also seemed to be preparing his goodbye to Poyer and Hyde. “You never want to move on from good players. I’ve been in the league 26, 27 years, whatever it is and I’ve never seen a safety duo for seven seasons play together,” Beane said during his end-of-year presser.

“To play, in this day and age of free agency, seven seasons is remarkable. Whether it’s this year, whether it’s next year, I don’t know that you’re ever gonna find a tandem as good as that. We’ve been spoiled.”

The Bills Cleared About $25 Million in Cap Space in One Day



By releasing Poyer, Morse, Neal, Harty, and Hines, the Bills created approximately $25.96 million in salary cap space, ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted. Buffalo will clear another $10.2 million with White’s gone, “but only after June 1st.”

WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio noted the Bills will take “dead cap hits of $6.2M in 2024 and $4.1M in 2025” with White’s release. The first-team All-Pro will become a free agent on March 13.

The Bills also re-signed guard David Edwards, and punter Matt Haack and restructured cornerback Rasul Douglas’ contract on Wednesday. With all these moves, the Bills netted $25.1 million of cap space, per Spotrac.com.

The Bills entered the offseason $43.3 million over the $255.4 million cap limit. While they could’ve cut that number in half simply by restructuring quarterback Josh Allen‘s contract, it seems Beane was ready to press the refresh button.