Bills QB Josh Allen Unfollows Rumored Ex-Girlfriend, Deletes Photos

Ever since quarterback Josh Allen was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, his college sweetheart, Brittany Williams, has been by his side. However, the couple appears to have officially called it quits.

Last month, rumors started to swirl that Allen and Williams broke up after she unfollowed the Bills star on Instagram and deleted several years’ worth of photos from her page featuring the 26-year-old quarterback. Allen skipped posting his annual birthday tribute to Williams on April 25 and has since deleted the past three years of photos featuring his rumored ex-girlfriend.

On Monday, May 8, Allen unfollowed Williams on Instagram, which seemed to confirm the relationship is over. The move comes on the heels of both Allen and Williams attending the Kentucky Derby this past weekend, although they were never photographed together. On May 6, a friend of Williams, Karlee Zacky, shared a photo of the two girls at Churchill Downs on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Now accepting husband applications @brittwilll.”

Hmm some of Britt’s friends throwing shade on our beloved Josh Allen. I don’t give a f*** #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/fIyaK1tMVl — Linds$$$ – #stay humble #stay hungry (@duerinll) May 7, 2023

While it’s unclear what might’ve caused the breakup, Allen and Williams were last seen together in March, when they took a group vacation to Mexico. The other couples on the trip included Bills backup quarterback Kyle Allen and fiancée Summer Juraszek, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk and fiancée Ozzy Ozkan, along with Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.

Josh Allen Went from the Kentucky Derby to the Softball Home Run Derby

Despite risking a possible run-in with Williams, Allen appeared to have a blast at the Kentucky Derby. After wearing an eye-catching salmon silk outfit to Kentucky Oaks on Friday, he rocked a three-piece seafoam green suit on Saturday and attended the race with a group of guys that included Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane and former Pro Bowl center Eric Wood.

The quarterback then made his way back to Buffalo on Sunday, May 7, to participate in Micah Hyde’s third annual charity softball event at Sahlen Field, which raised a total of $470,000 dollars for the safety’s Imagine for Youth Foundation, per ESPN‘s Alaina Getzenberg. While Allen technically lost the home run derby title to offensive tackle Spencer Brown, the teammates ultimately decided to share first place.

Overall, the Wyoming alum is staying busy this offseason. On Monday, Allen, who’s amassed a million followers on Instagram, revealed his new partnership with 59FIFTY and New Era on Monday.

Josh Allen Told Reporters He’s ‘Never Been’ So Locked Into Football

Following the start of the Bills’ offseason workout program, Allen told reporters, “I think at this point, in my life, I’ve never been as focused or locked in on football as I am right now. I’m very excited and looking forward to getting here with the guys, building that team camaraderie, having guys over, and just doing that piece of it. Because I think that’s such a huge piece of it — when you’re able to trust teammates inside and outside the facility.”

While neither Allen nor Williams has publicly commented on their relationship status, Allen’s statement had a number of Bills fans on Twitter gushing over what sounded like to them a newly-single man solely focused on bringing Buffalo a Super Bowl championship.

If the rumors are true and Josh Allen is single imagine how hard he’s gonna throw that ball not being tied down pic.twitter.com/B562JXKCsH — Cam Ford (@camford23) April 16, 2023

One fan tweeted, “Hope my boy is doing alright. All I know is single Josh Allen is about to hoop next year. MVP season loading,” while another person wrote, “❤️💙Single Josh Allen about to be on a whole new level!!!”