Bills QB Josh Allen’s Longtime Girlfriend Turns Heads With Cryptic IG Post

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gotten plenty of attention for his personal relationships this offseason.

First there were questions about a strained relationship with wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and now fans are speculation about potential trouble with his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams. She caused a stir after unfollowing Allen on Instagram earlier this month, and on Sunday shared a cryptic post that sparked even more speculation among fans.

Brittany Williams Sends Message With Birthday Cake

Williams gained a reputation for being one of the Bills’ biggest cheerleaders, sharing pictures from Bills games both home and on the road as she cheered on her longtime boyfriend. But questions have grown about the relationship in recent weeks, and her post on April 23 sparked even more speculation.

Williams took to her Instagram stories to share a post originally shared by a friend showing Williams’ early birthday celebration. In one picture, Williams posed with a heart-shaped cake bearing the hashtag #MHWN, and she added the hashtag as a link in the picture’s caption.

#BillsMafia scrambling to find out what #MHWN stands for after seeing BrittWill’s post this morning on IG. pic.twitter.com/jsn72puvWO — Michael Loffredo #GoBills (@MLoffredoTV) April 23, 2023

As some fans pointed out, Williams’ hashtag led to a page called “My Husband Would Never,” which offered support to women going through breakups and difficult relationships.

While many fans offered speculation on the relationship based on the post, others advised them to leave both alone and let them have their privacy.

“Y’all need to stop caring about athletes/celebs personal lives so much,” one fan tweeted in response to a speculative post about the couple.

The couple had already faced breakup rumors when Williams unfollowed Allen on Instagram, also taking down the pictures that showed the two together. The two had last been seen together in February, with Williams pitching in to caddy for Allen in a practice round before he competed in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Josh Allen Focused on Upcoming Season

Neither Allen nor Williams have spoken publicly on the state of their relationship, and the Bills quarterback has appeared focused on the upcoming season. He and teammates returned to Buffalo this week for the team’s first offseason workouts, speaking to reporters about the importance of modifying his approach.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have both emphasized the need for Allen to take fewer risks, especially when he takes off running. Allen has had a tendency to invite contact with defenders, which Beane said could lead to accumulating injuries and shorten Allen’s career.

The Bills quarterback appeared to take the message to heart, saying this week that he knows he needs to play in more control and take fewer risks.

“I can’t continue to do this,” Allen said, via SI.com. “I know when I’m using my youth, I feel like I can. But over the course of my career, I’m gonna have to learn to adapt and change. … When that point [comes], I don’t know. I guess I’ll let my body tell me.”

Stefon Diggs is not happy right now. pic.twitter.com/kjzzE6xVq9 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 22, 2023

While he has spoken mostly about the upcoming season, Allen did take the chance to clear up rumors of his other relationship. Allen emphasized that there is no animosity between himself and Diggs, even after the wide receiver’s sideline blowup in the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.