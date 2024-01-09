Bills QB Josh All Gets Brutally Honest About ‘Ugly’ Win Over Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18. With this victory, the Bills clinched the AFC East title and will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

During the pivotal divisional showdown, Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw two red zone interceptions. With 11 seconds left in the second quarter, Allen completed a pass to running back Ty Johnson who got crushed at the 1-yard line. With 12 seconds left in the third quarter, down 7-14, Allen was strip-sacked and fumbled.

Despite all these offensive miscues, the Bills still never gave up. After Deonte Harty‘s incredible 96-yard punt return for a touchdown, Buffalo’s defense forced a three-and-out. With 7:17 left in the fourth quarter, Allen led an eight-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.

However, the game wasn’t sealed until Bills safety Taylor Rapp intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with 1:13 left in regulation. When asked to describe the win during his on-field interview after the game, Josh Allen kept it real. “It might’ve been ugly, but four times AFC Champs, we’ll take it.”

TAYLOR RAPP SEALS THE AFC EAST FOR THE BILLS 🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/ofcdqwhHG4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 8, 2024

As for the vibe at halftime, “The mood is we were beating ourselves, and I was beating us,” he said. Allen lamented his shortcomings but gushed over his teammates.

“Our guys made some unbelievable plays… Harty with the punt return to get us back in it. This team didn’t flinch… I wish it didn’t have to come down to plays like that at the end,” Allen said of Rapp’s interception. I’m fortunate enough to have guys around me to make those kind of plays.”

As for the pass to Johnson, “That’s one of those situations where it’s got to be in the end zone, or it’s got to be incomplete or out of bounds,” Allen said later during his postgame presser.

“So I took away three (points) from us there. I took away three from us the first drive of the game, the fourth-and-2 pass. I’d rather, honestly, take that than throw it out of bounds, give someone a chance in that situation. Again, pick and choose your battles, but find a way to win.”

Josh Allen Called This Bills Team ‘The Best Group’ He’s Ever Played With



For the past few years, one of the biggest complaints regarding the Bills was that Allen didn’t have enough help. However, over the past few weeks, even when Allen wasn’t playing his best football, Buffalo still found a way to win.

After being 6-6 on the season, the Bills won five straight games to get back on top of the AFC East for the fourth straight year. When asked about the team’s resiliency, Allen was almost at a loss for words. “I think it’s the best group I’ve ever been a part of in terms of togetherness and just overall… I don’t know how to describe it,” the 27-year-old said.

On a night where the Bills needed it MOST, their depth won them this game: ◼️ Deonte Harty

◼️ Trent Sherfield

◼️ Baylon Spector

◼️ Dane Jackson

◼️ Taylor Rapp#BillsMafia | #NFL pic.twitter.com/ifxv4T8oBj — Buffalo Sports Talk (@BUFSportsTalk) January 8, 2024

The respect goes both ways. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who tallied 3 receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown, told reporters that “it’s an honor to play” with Allen. “I caught myself looking at him in the huddle, and you could just see how much of a competitor he is when he’s calling the play… He just oozes with confidence. He oozes with leadership.”

Allen finished against Miami completing 30-of-38 passes for 359 yards, and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 67 yards. While Allen finished the season with a career-high 18 interceptions, he also led the league with 44 total touchdowns.

The Bills Host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the First Round of the Playoffs



Next up, the Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. The Bills have home-field advantage and will host the Steelers (No. 7 seed) on Sunday, January 14. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

Because the Tennessee Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day on Sunday, the Bills would’ve made the playoffs even if they lost to Miami. However, Buffalo would’ve relinquished the division title and entered the postseason as the No. 7 seed.

Allen said it was a “big relief” knowing the Titans won. And while the Bills’ win over the Dolphins wasn’t pretty, Allen wants to use that fourth-quarter momentum as they prepare for the playoffs.

“Final couple of drives, we found a groove on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “I feel like the ball was coming out of my hand the best all year. That’s a good thing. Again, gotta be smarter with the ball.”