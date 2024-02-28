Bills QB Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Breaks Silence on ‘Difficult’ Split

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his former longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, broke up nearly a year ago.

The news took Bills Mafia by surprise. Allen and Williams have known one another since childhood. Williams discussed marriage plans ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Just weeks before parting ways, they took a group vacation to Mexico with backup quarterback Kyle Allen, his fiancée, Summer Juraszek, and more.

While Williams and Allen scrubbed their Instagram pages clean of photos with each other, neither spoke publicly about their split. During a recent appearance on the “Martinis & Bikinis” podcast, Williams opened up about her breakup with Allen for the first time.

The Fresno, California native spoke about moving to New York City and her dating life post living with the Madden ’24 cover star.

“I was with my ex-boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams said. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.”

While she greatly enjoyed her “Sex and the City” phase, “I think after a while you’re like dating isn’t always fun and games. It’s hard but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

“I’ve learned so much about myself. I’ve learned what I like and what I don’t like and I’m not going to entertain anything other than someone that I think is actually meant for me or whatever it is.”

Despite the Break-Up, Brittany Williams Remains Close With Several of Josh Allen’s Teammates’ Wives & Girlfriends

Williams moved to Buffalo with Allen after he was drafted as the Bill’s No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. While she and Allen are over, the social media influencer remains close friends with several former and current Bills players’ partners.

The 27-year-old didn’t receive an annual tribute post from Allen last year, but she received happy birthday messages from Juraszek, Meghan Hughes, Amanda Hyde, Hillary Trubisky, Ikea Perrier, and Meg DiMarco. Last June, Williams served as a bridesmaid at Bills cornerback Taron Johnson and DiMarco’s wedding.

After diving head-first into the dating pool, “I had to take a step back and be like, I need to grow and learn on my own and figure out what it is that makes me happy,” Williams said. “Once you do that, then people just start flocking to you because they can feel the confidence. That just radiates through friendships and family and attracts the right people to you.”

Josh Allen Is In a ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actress Hailee Steinfeld

Less than two months after splitting with Williams, Allen started dating Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. Amid the longest strike in TV and film history, Steinfeld was able to spend the bulk of the NFL season in Buffalo. While she avoids the jumbotron, the “Pitch Perfect” star attended nearly every Bills game this past season, both home and away.

Allen keeps his relationship with Steinfeld incredibly private. While Allen and the “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” star keep a low profile, they have a “serious relationship,” a source told People on February 21.

“They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended,” the source noted. “Things have been going really well. They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that.”

Allen is spending the bulk of the offseason in Southern California, conveniently located near Steinfeld. Fans are hoping Allen and Steinfeld make their red carpet debut at the Academy Awards on March 10.