Josh Allen Issues Strong Statement on Long-Term Future with Bills

Since the end of Buffalo’s 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the support for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been endless.

The franchise quarterback had just gone out and delivered one of the best performances of his career with 415 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and a fourth on the ground, just hours after losing his grandma, Patricia Allen. It was Buffalo’s biggest win in recent memory and soon after it was over Bills Mafia decided to thank Allen for what he had just done.

They started donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, one that Allen has been known to work with through the first three years of his career, in increments of $17 in honor of his grandma. As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, the live ticker was nearing $400,000 donated. It was something that Allen called “unbelievable” during his Wednesday press conference, but it was also something that he was truly thankful for and made him deliver a statement about how he wants his future in the NFL to pan out.

“[Buffalo] is truly a special place and I know my family is forever engraved here, myself included, and I don’t ever want to leave obviously,” Allen said during his media availability on Wednesday. “I want to play here for as long as I can and give back to the community and give back to Bills Mafia.”

Allen has led the Bills to an improbable 7-2 start that not many probably saw coming. He’s also playing a type of football that has brought a sense of excitement to the organization that saw something in him, that not many others did.

A Historical Game and A Historical Tribute

Josh Allen had delivered the news of his grandmothers passing to just a few people. Head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were two of them and even despite his loss, Josh Allen said there was never a thought in his mind that he would’ve missed the game on Sunday because that’s not what his “grammie” would’ve wanted.

“She would’ve wanted me to play and that’s what she looked forward to,” Allen said. “She watched every game whether it was live in person or on TV. That’s not what she would’ve wanted.”

It was quite the performance as well. Allen went out and completed 31 of his 38 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 14 yards and a touchdown. It was a historic performance that put him in his own category as he became the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw for 400-plus yards, 3-plus touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 130-plus passer rating twice in the same season.

Legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady. Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers have only done that once in their entire career and Allen has done it twice in the same season. After scampering for his lone rushing touchdown, Allen pointed to the sky in honor of his grandma once again, sealing off a tribute like none other.

“I had some words for her and it was a long 24 hours from Saturday going into Sunday,” Allen said. “My parents didn’t want to tell me and burden me with a heavy heart before the game. But to go out there and play for her and do it in her honor while my family was all together, I don’t think there could’ve been a better tribute. She was a huge Bills fan.”

Bills Offense Back on Pace

While it was a special performance, it was also one that put the Bills back on the map as they took down NFL MVP candidate Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The Bills offense looked like it had during the first four weeks of the season. Stefon Diggs, who leads the NFL in both receiving yards (813), receptions (63), and targets (91), went off for 118 yards on nine receptions and Allen distributed the ball to eight different receivers. The rushing game didn’t get going, but the Bills didn’t need it to as they torched the worst passing defense in the NFL all day long on the way to their seventh victory of the season.

