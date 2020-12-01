Josh Allen Photo Circulates on Social Media

If there’s anything the Buffalo Bills know about franchise quarterback Josh Allen, it’s that he’s one tough guy.

He has the ability to play through a lot of injuries and earlier this season Allen showcased that ability after he suffered a shoulder injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans saw his production drop slightly compared to the first four weeks of the season while playing through it, but he was playing. On Sunday, there was another scary moment for the ironman of a quarterback.

Allen was running an option play and pulled the ball from running back Zack Moss before sprinting to the right side. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa caught up with him and took him down to the ground.

But, on the way down, Allen’s leg got twisted underneath Bosa and he went down on the ground for a few moments and watched the next play from the sideline.

Allen did come back in to play the rest of the game, in which he threw for 157 yards, one touchdown, and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

After the game, Allen said the injury was something he wasn’t going to let bother him.

“I just got twisted up a little bit, it happens,” Allen said in his post-game press conference. “It’s not gonna affect me, I’m good.”

Bills fans know that Allen is tough enough to play through an injury, but how serious is Allen’s injury?

A photo started circulating after the game from the Twitter account Banged Up Bills, who is a physical therapist and analyzes Bills injuries. He claimed that based on the video and the photo in his tweet, that Allen may have suffered an MCL sprain.

Pics sent to me by colemcgarvey on IG from Bills website, Allen appears to have a knee inj based on bracing under the pants on R leg. Explains why you see more sock on R>L. Based on video, may have suffered a MCL sprain. Didn’t limit him much today #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EDpCYkaXkZ — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) November 29, 2020

Allen seems to have a big brace on under his pants after the game compared to earlier in the game before he went down with the injury.

If he did have an injury, or it was more serious than he made it seem, Allen didn’t seem bothered by it either way. But, the Bills always have to be cautious with their franchise quarterback.

Teammates Aren’t Surprised Allen Returned

Even though Allen went down and walked to the sideline for a brief moment, he came back in just one play later after backup quarterback Matt Barkley got blown up in the backfield.

According to Thad Brown from RochesterFirst.com, it didn’t surprise his teammates at all when Allen came running back onto the field.

Dion on when Josh left with an injury briefly "Good thing is Josh is humongous and he can take more hits than other QBs."#Billsmafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 29, 2020

Dion Dawkins on how tough Josh Allen was for staying in game after getting hurt "It's actually mind blowing how strong that kid is."#Billsmafia — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 29, 2020

Allen didn’t have the greatest of games on Sunday, but it was enough to get the job done and get a victory. For the former Wyoming quarterback, that’s all that matters.

“We’re 8-3, that was our goal heading into this game, whatever it takes and we got it done,” Allen said in his post-game press conference.

Allen Missed Time As A Rookie

In the past three seasons, Allen has gotten beat up a lot. He’s a taken a lot of hits and he’s put his body on the line for his teammates but he’s only missed one stretch of time.

He suffered an elbow injury in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. He threw for just 84 yards and ran for 20 after logging just 61% of the offensive snaps.

He missed five games and came back even better in the second half of the season, throwing for over 200 yards in every start but one and eight touchdown passes.

