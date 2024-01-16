Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Honest About Facing the Chiefs in Divisional Round

After a snowstorm delayed the matchup a day, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in the Wild Card round on Monday, January 15.

While most teams give themselves at least 24 hours to celebrate a big win before focusing on their next opponent, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that rule doesn’t apply here. Next up, Buffalo will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 21. For a franchise still looking to avenge the “13 seconds” disaster two years ago, this matchup is huge.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen was pretty blunt about diving right in to focus on their upcoming opponent. “It’s a later start. We’re a step behind,” Allen said. “We understand that. It’s crucial for guys to get that rest, get in the training room, and rehab as much as they can.”

The Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional round with a dominant 26-7 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. With the Bills game getting pushed, Kansas City has two more days of rest before facing Buffalo. Based on how many Bills players went down with injuries against the Steelers, Buffalo would love two extra days of rest.

Against the Steelers, linebacker Terrel Bernard was carted off with an ankle injury. The Bills also lost linebacker Baylon Spector and cornerback Taron Johnson. Cornerback Christian Benford. linebacker Tyrel Dodson, safety Taylor Rapp, and cornerback Rasul Douglas were already inactive.

During Allen’s on-field interview, Allen acknowledged the amount of injuries but applauded the team’s depth stepping up. “It’s going to take a team effort,” Allen said of defeating the Chiefs. “They’re playing really good football right now. We’re going to need everyone in Bills Mafia to come out and support us… just thank God we get to play another football game.”

As for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he’s preparing to play his first-ever playoff game on the road against Buffalo.

Josh Allen’s 52-Yard Touchdown Run Is the Longest Rushing Score in Bills Playoff History

While you never know what kind of performance you’ll get from Allen, he was on fire against the Steelers. He completed 70% of his passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight carries for 74 yards and a score. He earned a 121.9 quarterback rating.

His incredible 52-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter is the second-longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in playoff history. According to Next Gen Stats, Allen reached his highest speed (19.33 miles per hour) as a ball carrier this season on that play. He had a 0.2% chance of scoring a touchdown but went for it anyway.

“It was third and long, they played man,” Allen explained. “Didn’t have a great man-call on. So, decided to just try to find a lane. Got 15 to 20 yards downfield. There’s a lot of guys screaming ‘slide.’ And I didn’t slide. And I scored. So, it worked out that time.”

Allen’s 52-yard rushing score was the longest in the Bills’ postseason history, and the longest of the 27-year-old’s career, per The Buffalo News.

Josh Allen Praised Khalil Shakir’s Huge Touchdown Run

Khalil Shakir coming up HUGE pic.twitter.com/4476fsXYhN — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) January 16, 2024



While the Bills never lost a lead over the Steelers, at one point, they were only up by one touchdown. With so many defensive players down, it was on Allen and Co. to keep the Bills on top. With 6:27 left in the fourth quarter on second-and-9, Allen connected with wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

After getting tackled, it didn’t appear as if Shakir would even make it for a first down. However, he miraculously stayed on his feet and scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown.

When Allen was asked who had the more impressive touchdown, “Shakir’s no doubt,” Allen said. “Gave us the spark we needed at the end of the game.”