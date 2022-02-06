Bills QB Josh Allen Delivers Brutally Honest Comment on Super Bowl 56

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to have found a way to move on from the heartbreaking playoff loss to the Kansas City Cheifs on January 23. After declining to participate in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 6, the Bills star accepted an invitation to compete in his first-ever AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I’m not the best player in the world, I’m not going to tell you that I am, but when I can hit it, I’m going to hit it far, a long way,” Allen said, per SI. “And it’s something that I enjoy to do. It’s my favorite thing besides football to do is to be out on the golf course and hitting shots and hanging out with the boys and having a good time.”

The golf tournament invitation couldn’t have come at a better time for Allen, as just a few days earlier, while watching the Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, he tweeted one brief, simple message: “Pain.”

Based on the smile on Allen’s face while golfing in Monterey, California, alongside Keith Mitchell, he no longer looked like a man in pain.

However, Allen admitted on February 3, that he’s still processing the fact that he and the Bills won’t be competing in Super Bowl 56, and that while the Bills overtime playoff defeat against the Cheifs “was a fun game to be a part of and I know that everybody I talked to so far has come up to me and talked about how much they enjoyed that game” — “it’s a small consolation prize.”

All said watching the Super Bowl, instead of participating in it, will be no easy feat.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get the job done and it hurt watching the last week’s game and it’s going to hurt watching the Super Bowl, knowing what could have been. But, again, we move on, we’ll learn from it, and we use it to our advantage.”

The Bills Secured Allen’s No.1 Choice to Take Over as Offensive Coordinator

While the offseason turned out to be longer than he had hoped, Allen can look forward to the fact that Ken Dorsey, his top choice to replace Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator, got the job.

After numerous reports stated that Dorsey would be following Daboll to the New York Giants, the Bills officially announced on February 1 that Dorsey, who previously served as their quarterbacks coach, was taking over Daboll’s job.

Ken Dorsey has been named the @buffalobills offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/WyoarCIGeF — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 1, 2022

Keeping Dorsey was a huge win for the Bills because the Giants were successfully poaching so many of the Buffalo’s staff. After the NFC East franchise hired Bills’ top executive, Joe Schoen, as their new general manager, the dominoes started to fall.

With Schoen at the helm, the Giants hired Daboll as the team’s new head coach, Brendan Johnson as their offensive line coach, and assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.

Oddsmakers Revealed the Bills Chances of Winning the Super Bowl Next Year

While a lot can happen in a year, oddsmakers already predicting which teams are favorites to win Super Bowl 57.

According to Caeser’s Sportsbook, the expectations for the Bills to succeed during the 2022 NFL season are incredibly high. The Bills had the second-best odds (+700) to win the Super Bowl next year, just behind — you guessed it, the Chiefs (+650).

