Josh Allen on Track to Break Several Bills Passing Records

Josh Allen is having the best season of his young NFL career and it could go down as one of the best seasons for a quarterback in Buffalo Bills history.

Just last week, with his third-quarter touchdown pass to Gabe Davis, Allen secured his 35th total touchdown of the season, which is tied for third among quarterbacks in the NFL. He also broke Jim Kelly’s single-season touchdown record of 34 which he set in 1991 during Buffalo’s four straight trips to the Super Bowl.

Allen has a chance to set even more records during what some are calling an NFL MVP caliber season.

As it stands heading into Week 15, Allen’s passer rating of 103.3 and completion percentage of 68.6 would be single-season records for Buffalo’s young quarterback. Allen could also break Buffalo’s single-season records for passing touchdowns and yards per game. He would need 719 passing yards and six passing touchdowns over Buffalo’s next three games to break those records.

The former Wyoming signal-caller currently ranks as one of the top quarterbacks in the league with 3,641 passing yards (7th), 68.6 completion percentage (6th), 280.1 yards per game (7th), and 28 passing touchdowns (6th). The Bills close out the season with matchups against the Denver Broncos this Saturday, the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football (Dec. 28), and then a regular season finale with the Miami Dolphins (Jan. 3).

The Best of the Young Quarterbacks

While Allen is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, he also leads quarterbacks who are 24-or-younger in virtually every passing category this season.

He ranks first in passing yards (3,641), passing touchdowns (28), passer rating (103.3), completion percentage (68.6), and 300-yard games (6). Allen has set the league on first his year in just his third season as he’s improved on several different categories for a year ago.

He’s improved his completion percentage by 16 points compared to his rookie season and has cleaned up his decision making when it comes to playing “hero” ball late in games and trying to force things.

During the first four weeks of the season, Allen took the league by storm as he threw for 1,326 yards and 12 touchdowns as he quickly emerged as an MVP candidate. Then after a rough stretch of games, where teams started challenging him with new looks, Allen regressed slightly but has come back stronger in recent weeks.

In Buffalo’s Week 9 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, Allen threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while completing over 80-percent of his passes in a 10 point victory. Then, against the San Francisco 49ers, on Monday Night Football, Allen exploded again for 375 yards and four touchdowns while completing 80-percent of his passes.

In just his third year, Allen is starting to prove why the Bills traded up to the No. 7-pick in 2018 to get the gunslinger from Wyoming.

Armed with a Receiving Corps Like No Other

While Allen is having a ton of success, so is his receiving corps.

Stefon Diggs (1,167 yards) and Cole Beasley (838 yards) have both set career-highs in receiving yards this season and Diggs is on track to break Buffalo’s single-season receptions mark. He needs just one catch in the next three weeks to eclipse the century mark in receptions, which he leads the league in.

It’s the second straight season that at least one receiver has set a new career-high in receiving yards as John Brown did last season in his first year in Buffalo.

