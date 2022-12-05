Bills Josh Allen Sounds Off On Underrated Teammate: “I Freakin’ Love the Guy!”

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen thinks one of his teammates doesn’t get enough appreciation around the league, and he let it be known during an appearance on November 29 on Heavy’s Matt Lombardo Show. The guy he thinks deserves more love? Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who has 35 catches for 665 yards and 6 touchdowns this season.

“I freakin’ love the guy, he’s awesome,” Allen told Lombardo. “He’s just so strong. He’s a big, physical receiver, and I don’t think people give him enough credit for that.”

Play

Josh Allen Opens Up on Von Miller Injury, Gabe Davis & Bills Mafia The long-awaited Josh Allen interview is here! In this episode, Matt Lombardo is joined by MVP Candidate and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Matt and Josh talk about the emergence of Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, the status of his injury, what it was like for Bills players during the record snow storms in Buffalo… 2022-11-30T17:04:32Z

“Like, when defensive backs try to get their hands on him, they’re getting off. Like, he’s gonna wipe them off. He’s angry at the point of attack-point of the ball, too. He’s fun to throw to.”

Allen also appreciates the way Davis can do multiple things within the offense, depending on what a play calls for and who he lines up against.

“He goes in there, he digs out a safety, digs out a linebacker, he’ll block an end, and then he’ll then he’ll run by the corner and safety, and go make a contested catch,” Allen said. “So the guy just does it all.”

Josh Allen Praises Gabe Davis as Teammate

While Allen had plenty to say about the way Davis can create problems for opposing defenses, one of his favorite things about the wide receiver is the way he approaches learning the game and the playbook.

“He’s a guy that’s a student of the game, he learns extremely quick. He knows every position on our offense,” Allen said. “So, when I’m looking out there, I know exactly what he’s going to do, because he knows exactly what’s going on every given play. He works his freaking tail off. I love the guy.”

Elite quarterbacks always tend to value wide receivers who they can trust to be in the right place at the right time, as that level of communication and being on the same page is critical to success.

A perfect example was their impressive touchdown connection against the Patriots, with Davis breaking open at the perfect moment for Allen to deliver a ridiculous throw across his body.

“I wasn’t looking, I closed my eyes when he threw it,” head coach Sean McDermott said of the gutsy throw, via NFL.com. “That’s a part of who he is. So, you know… bottom line is you can’t put the ball in trouble in danger and I thought it was a well-calculated throw and he was open, and he got it to him. You never take away Josh’s instincts and his gut feeling. He’s got a great feel for things, but at the end of the day, he knows we got to continue to be smart with the football.”

Josh Allen Speaks Highly of Gabe Davis’s Personality As Well

The Bills signal caller also enjoys having Davis around as a teammate, based on his approach and attitude.

“He’s awesome to play with, he doesn’t have this ‘me’ type personality,” Allen explained. “It’s always about the team. When you’ve got a guy that constantly does the right things, is always in the right spots, he’s typically going to have a lot of success. We’re still getting him incorporated into our offense and still trying to find new ways to get him the ball, because he is a tough runner as well.”