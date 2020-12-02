‘I’ve Grown To Call This Place Home’: Bills DB Gives Back to Buffalo In Big Way

Josh Norman has been living in Buffalo for less than a year, but he’s already become enamored by its people and earlier this week the Buffalo Bills defensive back decided to give back in a big way.

On Tuesday, Norman spoke at a press conference and announced the beginning of an initiative to help small businesses in Buffalo that have been hurt by the covid-19 pandemic.

I am a newcomer to the city of Buffalo, but for these past 6months I’ve grown to call this place home. In my short time of living here I’ve experienced what makes this place truly great. And that’s the People. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/0oWBO1aY4p — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) December 2, 2020

During the press conference, Norman announced that he was partnering with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to create the Buffalo Business Blitz, which will provide support to Buffalo-area businesses.

To jump-start the initiative, Norman donated $25,000 of his own money in hopes of providing grants of up to $2,500.

“Supporting small businesses is critical right now,” Norman said during the press conference. “I didn’t want to just cut a check and walk away. I wanted to do something that would make a difference for the small business owners who are hurting the most right now. I’m calling on local business leaders and philanthropists to add to our donation so we can support as many small businesses as possible. Also to Bills Mafia, I’ve seen what you are capable of. I want you to give what you can because, without these small businesses, Buffalo is just not the same secret.”

Norman has a goal of $1,000,000 to be raise for his initiative.

Local Buffalo businesses can apply for a grant here.

Norman also called on other local philanthropists, Buffalo-based corporations, and the community as a whole to help the cause by donating through the foundation at www.startz24.org .

Donate today to The Fund at https://t.co/Wu6CCCBP7j. I’ve jump started it with a seed of $25,000, and I challenge these major Buffalo based corporations along with all the Buffalonians in Western NY, to join me in this initiative. @MandT_Bank @RichProducts @wegmans @CTGinc (3/5) — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) December 2, 2020

“I’ve been a lot of places in my lifetime, and Buffalo is one of those cities where you instantly feel at home,” Norman said in an article by the Buffalo News. “Witnessing how Buffalonians support each other makes me want to do as much as I can for this city.”

Bills Mafia Shows Out For Their Players

Earlier this year, Bills Mafia showed what they are truly capable of.

Just hours after losing his grandmother, franchise quarterback Josh Allen kept the news to himself and produced one of the best games of his career against the Seattle Seahawks, throwing for 415 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a fourth.

After the game, Bills Mafia started donating to Oishei’s Children’s Hospital, a Buffalo-based hospital that Allen has been known to work with since joining the Bills, in $17 increments to honor Allen’s grandmother. As of Wednesday morning, the live ticker for donations sat at $697,273.

Oishei also made plans to launch a new fund in honor of Patricia Allen and announced they were also planning to name the west wing of their 10th floor the ‘Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing.’

Josh Norman Has Been in Buffalo For A Short Time

Since joining the Buffalo Bills, Norman has only played in four games this season. He’s been in Buffalo for just about six months and is still giving back to a city that has accepted him as one of their own.

In those four games, Norman has tallied 18 tackles, two pass deflections, and also came up with a crucial forced fumble against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Norman returned from the Reserve/Covid-19 list last week and played in his first game since Week 6 when the Bills took on the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in just one snap against the Los Angeles Chargers.

