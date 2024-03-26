Former Bills QB’s Fiancée Posts Message After Signing With Steelers

The Buffalo Bills quarterbacks’ room will look a little different next year. While Josh Allen remains the franchise starter for the foreseeable future, his backup from the 2022 NFL season, Kyle Allen, is moving on.

During the NFL’s annual meeting in Orlando Florida, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan revealed they were signing Kyle Allen, per ESPN’s Brook Pryor. Shortly afterward, Kyle’s fiancée, Summer Juraszek, celebrated the news on Instagram.

She wrote, “Here we go,” with a gold and black heart. “Year 7. So grateful! Love you @kyle_allen.”

Summer and Kyle are no strangers to moving to a new city after one year. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Kyle has played for the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans. In 23 game appearances and 19 starts, Allen has passed for 4,734 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

While Kyle never made a start in Buffalo, he briefly appeared in seven games without recording any stats. Now, he’ll head to the Steelers, where he’ll join Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in the quarterbacks room.

The Bills signed Kyle to a one-year, $1.2 million contract last March. His close friendship with Josh was an important factor in bringing the 28-year-old to Buffalo, as good chemistry in the quarterbacks’ room is paramount for the Bills star. The best friends have gone on numerous couple vacations together. Last season, Summer became friendly with Josh’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld.

Kyle Allen ‘Always’ Wanted to Play With Josh Allen in Buffalo

Speaking to reporters last year, Allen was asked whether Josh played a part in getting him to Buffalo, something which former Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry, readily admitted to. However, the former undrafted quarterback says the reverse happened.

“I think Josh is at the top of the list,” he said. “Not only is he a good friend, but just from a quarterback standpoint around the entire NFL, he’s one of the best in the league. And he does it the right way. There’s a bunch of other factors, too.

“I’ve really respected this franchise over my career in the NFL. We’ve played them probably three or four times. It’s been just a tough, hard-nosed game every time. We’ve played in Buffalo, too. Just the energy in the stadium, the fans, and how tough it is to come in here and win. I just wanted to be a part of something like that.”

“I didn’t have to pitch (to Josh) much,” he added with a huge smile. “I’m probably gonna beat him in golf now, that’s about it.’ But the NFL journeyman said Buffalo was “always a target.”

While Kyle struggled mightily in training camp, he ultimately won the backup job over Matt Barkley. Even though the two are no longer teammates, the two Allens will likely remain close. Just last week, they went on a boys’ golfing trip together.

Bills News: Mitch Trubisky Returned to Buffalo as Josh Allen’s Backup QB

With Kyle heading to Pittsburgh, it almost feels like an exchange considering his replacement is former Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The former No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft left the Bills on good terms.

He joined the Steelers as their new starting quarterback, but things didn’t go well. After signing a two-year $14.25 million contract that included up to $27 million in incentives, his time as a starter was brief.

By week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh benched Trubisky in favor of then-rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Trubisky made two more starts after Pickett suffered an ankle injury last season, going 0-2. Pittsburgh replaced him with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who went 3-0 and clinched the Steelers a playoff spot.

While there were “a few spots” in his mind of where’d he like to go, Trubisky told reporters that returning to Buffalo was at the top of the list. To “join a contender” and reunite with Josh, “It just felt like a no-brainer,” the 29-year-old said.

Trubisky signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Bills that includes $2.7 million guaranteed.