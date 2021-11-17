Bills QB Reveals Baby News on Instagram: Name & Gender Revealed

While the past few weeks have been particularly difficult for Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, on November 16, he and his wife Hillary Trubisky revealed some very exciting personal news. They’re expecting a new little Bills fan!

Trubisky, 27, shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos with his wife, Hillary Trubisky, whom he married over the July 4th weekend this past summer.

Trubsiky wrote, “Baby Trubisky coming soon! 🙏♥️ @hill_trubisky.” In the comments section, Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen seemed to be the most excited to learn the news. Allen commented, “Dad!”

ALL the latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bills!

Numerous other players from around the NFL commented on Trubisky’s Instagram post. Bills guard Ike Boettger wrote, “Baby Stallion inbound,” while Bears linebacker Khalil Mack commented, “Congrats fam!!”

Hillary Trubisky Revealed Their Baby’s Name & Gender on Her Instagram Post

Like her husband, Hillary Trubisky shared the baby news on her Instagram page with a similar set of pictures taken by photographer Samantha Dunford. She captioned the post, “Words cannot describe how excited we are to welcome Baby Tru into the world in May 2022🤍👼🏼.”

Trubisky’s wife revealed in her caption that they’re expecting a girl by announcing the child’s name as Tru. Recently cut Bills wide receiver Austin Proehl commented, “Hopefully baby tru looks like you hill 😂❤️”

While it’s unknown when Hillary first met Trubisky, she’s a Florida State graduate with a Marketing degree who works as a private pilates instructor. The former Chicago starting quarterback first posted a photo with Hillary (then) Gallagher from the Bears Gala on May 19, 2019. While this was the first time Trubisky made reference to their relationship on social media, Gallagher’s first post confirming they were an item was shared in February 2019.

Hillary is easily Trubiksy’s biggest fan and regularly attends games, watching alongside the quarterback’s family or with fellow players’ wives and girlfriends in the Bills’ suite at Orchard Park.

Trubisky Is Ready to Suit Up for Sunday’s Game Vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Trubisky missed suiting up for the Bills game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9 after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and then was pre-emptively ruled out in Week 10 against the New York Jets, which meant he was likely unvaccinated and tested positive himself, or came in close contact with a person who tested positive.

If Trubisky is unvaccinated and came in contact with someone who tested positive, per NFL’s health and safety guidelines, he’s required to remain out for a minimum of 10 days. If Trubisky was vaccinated, he wouldn’t have to quarantine for close contact, and if he tested positive, would be cleared to return after two negative tests.

We’ve activated QB Mitch Trubisky from the Reserve/Covid-19 list. WR Austin Proehl has been released from the practice squad. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RnVkwaFWXU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 15, 2021

However, Trubisky is now healthy and cleared to return to the field when the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) come to Buffalo in Week 11.

READ NEXT: NY Jets Sign Bills’ Practice Squad Cornerback to Active Roster