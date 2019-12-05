Mitchell Trubisky’s Gorgeous GF Hillary Gallagher Makes Her Instagram Public

Hillary Gallagher might not have fully understood the pressure of dating an NFL quarterback when she first started dating boyfriend Mitchell Trubisky, the starter for the Chicago Bears, because soon after the 2019 season started, she changed her Instagram page to private.

While it is unclear how or when the couple first met, Gallagher, who recently graduated from Florida State with a Marketing degree, and was a proud member of the Kappa Delta sorority since 2016, was primed to become an Instagram model even before she started dating Trubisky. With nearly 66K followers, like her athletic boyfriend, she keeps herself in incredibly physical shape, and shows off her six-pack abs in almost all her photos.

While sorting through Gallagher’s Instagram, it’s clear that she’s a gorgeous young woman, and that she’s confident in her body. In 95 percent of her photos, she’s either posing in a bathing suit or rocking a crop top with her outfit.

Perhaps, because she and Trubisky became Instagram official as a couple in the off-season, the media attention didn’t become too much to handle until the Bears’ schedule officially kicked off in September 2019. And maybe in order to focus on her final semester of school, Gallagher chose to make her Instagram page private, because the same day she celebrated her graduation on Instagram, she flipped her social media settings back to public.

Gallagher Has Grown Close With Trubisky’s Family

Trubisky started his career living the single life until he met and fell in love with Gallagher. His Instagram page continues to be full of football and family posts, including his parents Jeanne and Dave Trubisky, but the Chicago quarterback posted a photo with Gallagher from the Bears Gala on May 19, 2019. While this was the first time Trubisky made reference to their relationship on social media, Gallagher’s first post confirming they were an item was shared in February 2019.

Now, that Gallagher’s page is public once more, fans of the quarterback can get a lot more insight on Trubisky’s personal life and romantic relationship. The couple has vacationed in Turks and Caicos, attended a wedding in Maryland, visited San Diego, and spent July 4th in Seaside, Florida. In August, Gallagher posted a birthday tribute to Trubisky with the caption, “Happy birthday to my bestfriend! Love doing life with you.”

Gallagher Is Trubisky’s No. 1 Fan

Gallagher has sat in the stands right alongside Trubisky’s family to cheer him on during NFL games, and now that she’s finished up school in Florida, her schedule may allow her to travel and see her man play in person for the remainder of the season. Next up on the schedule, a primetime Thursday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys. While Trubisky has missed a few games due to a hip injury, he’s expected to remain the team’s starting quarterback.

On her Instagram page, Gallagher even has a full saved video story dedicated to Trubisky and his career highlights, and a separate video story showcasing their trips together as a couple.

