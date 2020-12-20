Patrick Mahomes in Awe of Josh Allen’s Performance

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was tearing up the Denver Broncos defense on Saturday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was watching from afar.

Late in the third quarter, Allen threw three touchdowns that didn’t even count due to penalties, which brought upon a curious question.

“How many times do we gotta score?” Allen asked himself as a touchdown pass to Isaiah McKenzie got called back.

After a TD is called back again, Josh Allen tells the ref: "How many times do we gotta score?"pic.twitter.com/XZuA8HcTZ2 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2020

It also brought out a funny reaction from the former NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion.

Man has 3 passing TDs on this drive somehow 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 20, 2020

Allen was dominant throughout the game on Saturday as the Bills captured their first AFC East title in 25 years with a 48-19 victory over the Broncos. He threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, but he also ran for 33 yards and two touchdowns in the big victory. But, Allen’s success didn’t just stop there.

The third-year quarterback hit the 4,000-yard passing mark, becoming just the second Bills quarterback in franchise history to pass for more than 4,000 yards in a season, alongside Drew Bledsoe. He also joined a pretty elite club with Cam Newton as the only two quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 30 passing and eight running touchdowns in the same season.

Newton won the NFL MVP award the same year he accomplished his feat in 2015.

A Future Matchup Between Mahomes and Allen?

The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East. They are 11-3 and will host their first home playoff game in quite some time. But, the Bills aren’t happy with just an AFC East title, they want much more than that. But, as the defending Super Bowl champions, that road runs through Kansas City.

A matchup between Allen and Mahomes is what everyone has been wanting. Two electric quarterbacks with superhuman arms that have an endless array of weapons around them and creative offensive coordinators in the booth. Sounds pretty exciting right?

CBS Sports Analyst Adam Schein is ready for it to happen.

Can’t wait for Chiefs and Bills on Championship Sunday! — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) December 19, 2020

Allen Is Still a Dual-Threat When He Needs To Be

Throughout this season, analysts have raved about Allen’s improvements in his game. From his accuracy to his decision making, to his calm demeanor in the pocket, and finally, his ability to extend plays until receivers become open downfield.

His improvements have been undeniable and the numbers show it as he’s thrown for 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

But a little bit of the old Allen still remains and he’s still able to tear opposing defenses apart with his legs as he did on Sunday. Allen’s first rushing touchdown of the game came early in the second quarter as he dropped back in the pocket and saw an opening in front of him.

He took off for a 24-yard rushing touchdown, his seventh of the season, after receiving a few blocks from Reggie Gilliam. Plays like those have made Allen unstoppable at times this year because as teams try to contain him he tears him apart through the air.

