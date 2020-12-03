‘I Like The Swagger Though’: Sean McDermott Praises Josh Allen Despite Penalty (WATCH)

For the past four years, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has been trying to develop a culture within his organization.

He preaches about “The Process” and he’s always spoken about building a “Playoff Caliber” organization. He’s a former defensive coordinator who has always talked about the blue-collar work that comes with being a football player, and he’s a coach that will always have his players back.

In Buffalo’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday, quarterback Josh Allen pulled an option handoff away from running back Zack Moss and sprinted to the left pylon of the end zone with 9:44 left in the third quarter. He dove for the pylon and converted a three-yard touchdown run to put his team up 24-6.

But it was what happened after the play that McDermott loved. As Allen tumbled over the pylon he dropped the ball and slid off the field. When he got back up, he grabbed the ball and spun it in the face of the Chargers defender that pursued him to the pylon.

He was issued a taunting penalty for the celebration and after discussing the penalty with the officials McDermott walked over to Allen and gave him a message.

He didn’t care about the penalty, necessarily, he was hyped up about the drive.

“I like the swagger though, dammit,” McDermott yelled at Allen. “That’s a great drive baby.”

Allen’s three-yard touchdown run capped off a 12-play, 57-yard drive that took up the first five minutes, 58 seconds of the second half as the Bills went on to beat the Chargers, 27-17. Allen finished the game with 157 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Twitter Explodes in Disagreement of Penalty

Allen’s taunting penalty wasn’t the only time the Bills got called for taunting on Sunday, and it wasn’t the only penalty that Bills fans disagreed with on Twitter either.

At one point in the game, Zack Moss broke off a run and was forced out of bounds at the end of it. As he walked back onto the field he tossed the ball behind him and he was also given a flag. It was the second questionable call of the day on a Buffalo Bills “celebration” and it had Bills fans upset on Twitter given other antics around the league.

So Zack Moss can toss a ball at nobody, Josh Allen can spin a ball(impressively), both called "taunting". But Tyreek Hill can back-flip and wave right in front of an opposing player, no penalty. Just checking to make sure I got this right. #NFL officiating 101 — Dave Myers (@DM3_BIB) November 30, 2020

@NFL can we get an explanation for why Zack Moss @PresMoss2 got an Unsportsmanlike Conduct penalty though??? Asking for every single Bills fan who watched the game today — Jake Not Jacob (@spitlahhhh) November 30, 2020

But Zack Moss got a penalty for blindly tossing the ball behind himself https://t.co/HIetwkRXXD — Jim Sasiadek (@jimsasiadek) November 29, 2020

24 hours later, I still don’t understand how Tyreek Hill can backflip into the end zone and get no penalty. Josh Allen spins a ball and Zack Moss throws one behind him and flags fly… pic.twitter.com/0vZU4CTfzz — R I L E Y R E E D (@IAmRileyReed) December 1, 2020

There were several other reactions and but one thing was clear, fans weren’t happy about two of the nine penalties called against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

Sean McDermott Supports His Players

McDermott’s comments came from Buffalo’s mic’d up segment this week and throughout the four-minute clip, McDermott is supporting his players left and right.

There’s constant encouragement from when the Bills make a big stop on defense to when the offense puts together a solid dive. That’s the type of support players want from their coach and it’s probably why the Bills play so well for McDermott. He’s always said that he knows his team and his players well and this Sunday was just another example of that.

Sean McDermott Mic'd Up In Win Over Chargers! | Buffalo BillsIn this edition of Mic'd Up presented by Geico, we wired up Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott for the Week 12 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Mic'd Up is presented by GEICO. Subscribe to the Buffalo Bills YT Channel: https://bufbills.co/2Yhjq9j For More Bills NFL Action: https://bufbills.co/2SAUXZd #BuffaloBills #Bills #NFL For more Bills action: https://www.buffalobills.com/ Like us on… 2020-12-01T21:32:41Z

