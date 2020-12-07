Rare Statistic Bodes Well for Bills on Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills will have statistics on their side when they play the San Francisco 49ers tonight at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Monday Night Football.

Per NFL Research, only five games have been played by teams at an opposing team’s home stadium since 1970. Of those five home teams, only one team has won, and that one team just so happens to be the Bills.

The @49ers Week 13 home game will be played at State Farm Stadium Since 1970, there have been 5 games played by teams at an opposing team's home stadium (1-4 in such games) The only team to win? The @BuffaloBills when they beat the Jets 38-3 at Ford Field in Week 12, 2014 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 3, 2020

Due to a snow storm in 2014, the Bills traveled to Ford Field in Detroit to take on the New York Jets and were listed as the home team.

Buffalo defeated New York 38-3 that season to move to 6-5 as Kyle Orton threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and Robert Woods caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Mike Vick and Geno Smith split time at quarterback for the New York Jets in the big loss.

Earlier that season, the Bills had traveled to Detroit to take on the Lions and came away with a 17-14 victory, their third of the season.

The 49ers hosted the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 this season and lost 24-20. Now, the two teams will be sharing State Farm Stadium and its facilities for the foreseeable future after Santa Clara County banned contact sports because of the rise of coronavirus cases in the area.

After hosting the Bills, the 49ers will take on the Washington Football Team in Arizona before traveling to Dallas on Dec. 20 for a Sunday Night Football matchup. They’ll also play against the Cardinals in Arizona on Dec. 26.

Returning to State Farm Stadium

The Bills are returning to State Farm Stadium for the second time this season and this time around they’ll be looking to redeem themselves.

On Nov. 15, the Bills led the Cardinals 30-26 after Josh Allen hit Stefon Diggs with a 21-yard touchdown 34 seconds left on the clock but DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray, and the rest of their teammates didn’t go quietly.

The Cardinals marched down the field and as time expired, Murray hit Hopkins with a 43-yard hail-mary pass that threaded between three Bills defenders in the endzone.

Now the Bills will look to get the bad taste out of their mouth and they’ll use their last trip to Arizona as a little bit of motivation.

“I think we are motivated to kinda get back there and redeem ourselves,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said earlier this week. “I know it’s a different team, but at the same time in that stadium. So I haven’t really been talking about it honestly and I haven’t heard any of the guys talking about it either. But at the same time, we know what happened the last time we played there. So it’s kinda like we just use it as motivation.”

Breaking .500

The Bills hold a winning or losing record against 30 of the other 31 NFL teams and the only team they have a .500 record against is the 49ers. The Bills will change that tonight.

If the Bills win tonight against their NFC West opponents, they’ll move to 7-6 against the 49ers and will have a winning record over almost half the teams in the NFL. They hold their best winning percentage against the Washington Football Team (.643) with a record of 9-5.

