Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Shared ‘Inside Information’ on Bills WR Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) face an uphill battle to defeat the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) in Week 15.

Not only are the Cowboys on a hot streak, but they also have cornerback Trevon Diggs sharing intel on how to defend his older brother, the Bills No. 1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

While the Cowboys defense coordinator mentioned that he wouldn’t ask Trevon for help on stopping the Bills star, “I wouldn’t want to put him in that situation,” Dan Quinn said, per SB Nation, Cowboys veteran Stephon Gilmore already got some tips.

Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on December 13, “The biggest focus for the Cowboys will be shutting down Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, and that means trying to bottle up Stefon Diggs, older brother of Trevon Diggs, and the latter isn’t shy about sharing some inside information to help Gilmore get his job done and to help Dallas’ chances of escaping with a victory.”

“He knows him a lot, and we talked about it a little bit during training camp,” Gilmore said of Trevon’s advice on Diggs. “I’m [also] going to go through my normal process and study him, and hope to play well against him.”

Diggs is looking to break out of his offensive rut. During the Bills’ 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, he had two drops, catching just 4-of-11 targets for 24 yards. While the explosive receiver is usually double or triple-teamed, Stefon Diggs hasn’t hit over 100 yards a game since Week 6.

Amid the Bills struggles this season, Trevon urged Diggs to “get up outta” Buffalo and shaded Allen’s talent. Speaking to reporters in November, Diggs addressed his brother’s posts. “I’m not responsible for how other people feel… even my own brother. I love my brother… You wanna know how he feels, you have to take it up with him.”

Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore Is Looking Forward to Returning to Highmark Stadium

Gilmore is no stranger to Buffalo, as he was the Bills first-round pick of the 2012 NFL draft. After five seasons with the Bills, the 33-year-old spent four seasons with the New England Patriots and regularly faced his former team.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year knows it won’t be easy stopping Allen at home. “They have a great fanbase — one of the best fanbases in the league,” Gilmore said of returning to Highmark Stadium. “I’ve had some great games there. It’s a great organization.”

“Josh Allen is a great quarterback,” Gilmore added. “He can throw the ball. He’s got a strong arm and he can run the ball, plus he’s got good receivers. I think it’ll be a strong challenge for us, but I think we’ll be ready.”

Josh Allen Is Looking for Bills Mafia’s Help Against the Dallas Cowboys

At 7-6, the Bills are currently tied with six other AFC teams. However, due to the conference tiebreakers, Buffalo remains in 11th place. A win over Dallas would give the Bills’ postseason hopes a massive boost. Allen understands it will be no easy feat to beat this Cowboys team, but hopes having home field advantage will give them an edge.

“We’re in December. It’s not going to be the warmest of days-slash-nights. What a home field and a home crowd to an opposing offense is what we need,” Allen told reporters.

“We need Bills Mafia to be loud and to show up in numbers and be ready to root us on. We absolutely need them for this game especially. Any false start, any delay of game. Even just the energy and the flow of what’s going on. We feed off of Bills Mafia. That’s going to be a huge part of how we attack and win this game is going to be with the crowd.”