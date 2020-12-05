Stefon Diggs is on Track for Historic Season

It’s been a long time since the Buffalo Bills have had a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Most Bills fans will look at Eric Moulds and Andre Reed as the last two to hold that type of designation in Buffalo. They hold the type five single-season records in Bills history for receiving yards and Lee Evans (2006) is the only receiver that has even scraped the surface in the past 20 years.

Former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson was close to becoming one of those guys during his time in Buffalo. He has the highest receiving yard total of any Buffalo receiver in the past 10 years with 1,073 yards in 2010 and he had three 1,000 yard seasons during his six seasons in Buffalo.

In his first season in Buffalo last season, John Brown was just 13 yards short of topping Johnson’s 2010 total with 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

Although there have been a few receivers who have had solid seasons since the time of Reed and Moulds, Stefon Diggs is about to top all of their single-season records and solidify himself as Buffalo’s new No. 1.

Through 11 games, Diggs has 80 catches for 945 yards and four touchdowns and in his first year in Buffalo, he’s on track to break franchise records. He’s averaging 85.9 yards and 7.2 catches per game this season and if he stays consistent, Diggs is on pace for 116 catches and 1,375 yards this season. Those types of numbers would top Eric Moulds’ single-season records of 100 catches in 2002 and 1,368 receiving yards in 1998.

The Bills brought Stefon Diggs in for a reason this offseason and so far through 2020, he’s proving them right.

Diggs is Just Starting to Reach His Peak

During his final two years in Minnesota, Diggs was starting to peak as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

He had topped 1,000 receiving yards the past two years and had caught 15 total touchdowns. The year prior to his breakout seasons, Diggs orchestrated the “Minneapolis Miracle” – a game-winning catch against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Divisional Round of the 2017 playoffs.

So far during his time in Buffalo, Diggs has continued that success and it seems like the 27-year-old is just getting started.

Heading into their Week 13 Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Diggs is sixth in the NFL in receiving yards and also has the second-most targets (110) and receptions (80) in the NFL. He comes in behind Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. The two went head-to-head last Sunday and both receivers were held to 40 yards or less.

A Change of Heart in Buffalo

Before Diggs was traded to Buffalo, it was obvious that his time in Minnesota was coming to an end as he voiced his displeasure for the way the Vikings franchise was trending and he was portrayed as a ‘diva’ in the Minnesota media.

The day Kirk Cousins signed a 2-year, $66 million extension, Diggs was traded to Buffalo. But throughout this season, Diggs has vowed to turn over a new leaf.

Diggs has said multiple times this season that his personal attitude and his happiness in Buffalo has led to his performance this season.

