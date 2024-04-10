Texans WR Stefon Diggs Likes Tweet Slamming ‘Bitter’ Bills Fans

The Buffalo Bills traded superstar Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans last week, a move that surprised both fans and analysts.

The Bills ate over $31 million in dead money and took a $4 million cap hit to immediately part ways with their No.1 wide receiver. To close the deal, Buffalo also sent Houston a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-rounder.

While Diggs penned a heartfelt goodbye to Bills Mafia on Instagram, he appears to have had a change of heart. The four-time Pro Bowler liked a tweet on Tuesday, April 9 that immediately raised some eyebrows. The message he liked read, “Bills lowkey got the worse fanbase y’all bitter asf in the comments.”

A Bills fan responded, “Bills Mafia stood up for the guy for 4 long years. Weird energy.” But it wasn’t just Bills Mafia taken aback by the Diggs’ like.

A Steelers fan commented, “Bros the biggest diva ever.” One Jets account posted, “Honestly side with Bills fans. This b**** went deep in the playoffs twice was the undisputed WR1 and is being such a f****** baby.”

A Seahawks fan responded, “What a diva lol hopefully he never wins a ring.”

Earlier in the day, Diggs reflected on his exit from Buffalo to Houston. He wrote on Instagram, “The past two weeks been crazy… but God I trust you 🙏🏾.”

While there were years of obvious tension between the Bills and their No. 1 wide receiver, a trade seemed nearly impossible until after the 2024 season. But Buffalo was willing to take a massive financial hit to remove the ongoing drama from Orchard Park.

Stefon Diggs’ Restructured Contract With the Texans Makes Him a Free Agent in 2025



Buffalo was heavily criticized for getting fleeced in the Diggs trade, while the Texans were applauded. However, Houston made a head-scratching restructure of Diggs’ $96 million contract that frees the All-Pro after the 2024 NFL season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on Thursday, “Added incentive for Stefon Diggs: As part of the Buffalo-Houston trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season.

“The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to Diggs next season and moved up into this season, giving him a raise and assuring him of $22.52 million in guaranteed money in 2024. But if Diggs plays the way he wants, and Houston hopes, he will hit the free-agent market next offseason with the ability to make it count. Houston now anticipates getting the best version of Stefon Diggs.”

The Texans basically gave up a second-round pick for a one-year rental. OvertheCapcom’s Jason Fitzgerald surmised, “Diggs 2022 extension has now become a one year, $43.1 million contract extension, all of which was guaranteed. Just an absurd win for a player.”

The Bills Will Look to Replace Stefon Diggs in the 2024 NFL Draft & Free Agency



As it stands, the Bills’ top receivers on the roster are Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid.

With a deep class of receivers entering the 2024 NFL draft, Beane is predicted to trade up and snag a top prospect like Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Marvin Harrison Jr., or Brian Thomas Jr.

Bills general manager Beane strongly suggested they won’t just be adding talent via the draft. “There’s still veterans out there. We’ll still look and see if there’s someone that would fit,” Beane told reporters. “And even if we don’t get the player that everyone is looking for in April, it doesn’t mean there’s not other ways to do it. We have to remember the roster building is always continuing.”

“We don’t play games until September,” Beane added. “I’m going to turn over every stone to add depth and competition.”