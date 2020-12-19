Stefon Diggs Sets Buffalo Bills Single-Season Franchise Record

It took Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs one play to break Buffalo’s single-season reception record on Saturday in Denver.

The former fifth-round pick out of Maryland came into Buffalo’s matchup with Denver with a league-high 100 receptions and needed just one catch to pass Eric Moulds’ franchise record. On Buffalo’s first play of the game, Allen hit Diggs with a seven-yard pass on the right sideline to give Diggs the record.

The Bills capped off their first drive of the game with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox. Allen completed three passes to Diggs on the first drive.

Diggs is having a career year this season as he came into the game on Saturday with 1,167 yards and five touchdowns and he’s given Allen another No. 1 target this season. After Diggs broke his record on Saturday, Moulds sent Diggs a message to congratulate him on the feat.

“Congratulations, it’s well deserved and I wouldn’t anyone else to break the record,” Moulds said. “Congratulations and keep it going.”

With his big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Diggs also set a new career-high with 1,167 receiving yards.

Other Single Season Buffalo Bills Records Stefon Diggs Can Break

In 1998, Moulds also set the single-season franchise record for receiving yards with 1,368 yards and Diggs could break that record as well. Heading into their matchup with Denver, Diggs needed 201 yards to break Moulds’ record.

So far this season, Diggs has been averaging 89.8 yards per game and is on pace to break Moulds’ record during their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

Diggs’ yards per game average is also first on Buffalo’s all-time list of receivers with 10 or more games in a season. If he keeps up his current production, Diggs could break that record too.

A Career Year for Diggs

When Diggs joined the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, he immediately became the No. 1 target for an ever-improving Allen and he’s proved it through the first 15 weeks of the season.

He’s only caught five touchdown passes but he’s been Allen’s favorite target when the game is on the line. This past Sunday, Diggs caught 10 passes for the Bills and racked up 130 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 26-15 win on Sunday Night Football. But even before then, Diggs showed up on the biggest stage for the Bills.

In just his second game on the team, Diggs caught eight passes for a season-high 153 yards and a touchdown. He’s also recorded five games this season with 100 receiving yards or more. He’s also been one of the most targeted receivers in the NFL. Heading into Sunday’s contest, Diggs had garnered 134 targets, which was the second-most in the NFL behind Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, who has 147 targets this season.

