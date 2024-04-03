Bills OL Coach’s Daughter’s Tweet on Stefon Diggs Trade Turns Heads

There’s been palpable discontent between the Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Stefon Diggs for the past two years. While speculation over a Diggs trade circulated, financially that seemed impossible until after the 2024 NFL season.

Cutting or trading Diggs before June 1 would cost the Bills over $31 million in dead money. After 2024, a trade or cut sustained a cap hit of $8.8 million for 2025 and $13.39 million for 2026 — savings of $18.5 million for 2025.

Therefore, it was shocking when the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, April 3. In addition to eating $31 million, Buffalo sent Houston a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. In exchange, the Bills received a 2025 second-rounder.

While Bills Mafia absorbed the news, Brooke Kromer, daughter of Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that immediately raised some eyebrows.

“Good riddance✌🏼 There’s always a reason & always a plan! #trusttheprocess,” Kromer posted.

Based on the financial hit Buffalo took to get rid of Diggs, there’s speculation over what caused Buffalo to sever ties. Kromer’s message only fueled the fire. One fan posted, “Our OLine coach’s daughter. Does she tweet this if there is 0 issue behind the scenes? Shes gotta know a little i’d think.”

One woman wrote, “She is connected enough to the team to know! This was the right move for EVERYONE! Just had to let the intial shock wear off! 😵‍💫 #trusttheprocess” Another fan wrote, “Well, this coming from a coaches daughter is interesting. Clearly, this had to be done.”

One man responded, “This should speak volumes to Diggs character in the locker room. I’ve been thinking the media’s been blowing things out of proportion but this changes my perspective on it.”

Stefon Diggs’ Behavior & Cryptic Tweets Raised Suspicion Over a Rift With the Bills



The red flags that popped up between Diggs and the Bills are numerous. Bills head coach Sean McDermott needed to calm Diggs down after he complained about a lack of targets in November 2022. The 30-year-old’s outburst at Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned heads during the AFC Divisional playoff loss in 2023.

Diggs also bolted from the locker room after the defeat. During the postgame press conference, Allen addressed the sideline incident. “He’s a fiery competitor,” Allen said of Diggs. “He wants the ball. Whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight, we’re gonna have to learn from.” The four-time Pro Bowler’s competitive spirit was the team’s go-to excuse for many tense situations.

The Bills never gave a definite answer as to what caused the blowout with Diggs ahead of mandatory minicamp last year. And with his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs pushing for the receiver to be traded and dissing Allen on social media, it was hard to believe everything was okay.

While Diggs told Kay Adams in February, “Yeah, I mean I told (the media) interview after interview I wanted to retire a Bill,” things obviously changed. On March 15, Diggs posted, “Ready for watever.” And while Diggs has a propensity for sending out cryptic messages, this time he meant business.

Bills News: Buffalo Desperately Needs to Draft a WR in the 2024 NFL Draft

Speaking to reporters after the season ended, Bills general manager Brandon Beane committed to Diggs as Allen’s top target in 2024. “Stef’s, he’s a No. 1 receiver. I firmly believe that, not wavering off of that,” Beane said. However, Diggs’ minimized role in the back half of the season said otherwise.

The Bills were expected to draft a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft following Gabe Davis‘ exit. But after signing Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $24 million deal, and adding Mack Hollins, selecting a safety or defensive end with their No. 28 overall pick wouldn’t have been a surprise.

But with Diggs, Trent Sherfield, and Deonte Harty gone, and the incredibly high level of wide receiver talent in this year’s draft, Bills general manager Brandon Beane may be looking to trade up.

Allen’s top targets on the roster are Samuel, Khalil Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid. Landing a deep-threat wide receiver in the draft is now a must. During a recent appearance on “The QB Room” podcast, Allen discussed which receivers he loved coming into the 2024 draft.

“The top three guys, Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all three pretty great prospects,” Allen said. “Then you get to that kinda second-ish tier if you will, of Brian Thomas, Adonai Mitchell, I think Keon Coleman, Troy Franklin, Xavier Worthy are all there, Xavier Legette.”